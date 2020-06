Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Live in this home where the serene ambiance of Santiago Hills Park is the view from your backyard. No homes "lurking" behind you means privacy.

Lease this well maintained home for $3100/Month. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath. New Laminate Wood Floorings in living room, stairs, master bedroom and hallways. Washer, dryer and stainless steel refrigerator are all included in the lease. More photos to come.