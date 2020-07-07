2641 E Coolidge Ave

Amenities

Gorgeous single story home located in the beautiful President track area in Orange, outstanding schools. Perfect for immediate move-in. . This remodeled single Family home has 3 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms, new paint, , detached 2 car-garage, boats, or off-road toys, HVAC, recessed lighting, fans in every room.laminated flooring throughout. As you entered the home, you will notice the kitchen has remodeled cabinets, granite countertops, recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances (stove, dishwasher, microwave). Cozy family room with fireplace, Best of all your laundry room is located inside the home! This is the perfect home to raise a family, perfect location, within short distance from Downtown Orange, freeways and shopping areas.



(RLNE5397485)