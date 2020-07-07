All apartments in Orange
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

2641 E Coolidge Ave

2641 East Coolidge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2641 East Coolidge Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous single story home located in the beautiful President track area in Orange, outstanding schools. Perfect for immediate move-in. . This remodeled single Family home has 3 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms, new paint, , detached 2 car-garage, boats, or off-road toys, HVAC, recessed lighting, fans in every room.laminated flooring throughout. As you entered the home, you will notice the kitchen has remodeled cabinets, granite countertops, recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances (stove, dishwasher, microwave). Cozy family room with fireplace, Best of all your laundry room is located inside the home! This is the perfect home to raise a family, perfect location, within short distance from Downtown Orange, freeways and shopping areas.

(RLNE5397485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641 E Coolidge Ave have any available units?
2641 E Coolidge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2641 E Coolidge Ave have?
Some of 2641 E Coolidge Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2641 E Coolidge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2641 E Coolidge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 E Coolidge Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2641 E Coolidge Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2641 E Coolidge Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2641 E Coolidge Ave offers parking.
Does 2641 E Coolidge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2641 E Coolidge Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 E Coolidge Ave have a pool?
No, 2641 E Coolidge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2641 E Coolidge Ave have accessible units?
No, 2641 E Coolidge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 E Coolidge Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2641 E Coolidge Ave has units with dishwashers.

