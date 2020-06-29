2594 N Ridgecrest Lane

Amenities

Truly Exceptional Estate-Style Home, Upgraded in an Ultra Chic Modern Design Using the Finest Materials/Craftsmanship. This 3BD, 2 BA Home is Situated at the End of a Cul-de-Sac in the Villa Park School Zone w/Resort-Style Backyard Including Sparkling Jacuzzi , Tropical Landscaping & Gazebo for that Exceptional So Cal Outdoor Lifestyle, Plus, Disneyland Fireworks Views from the back yard Luscious fruit trees, figs, tangerines and fresh rosemary. This home features an open upgraded kitchen with fabulous open windows throughout the kitchen, its truly a cooking with style experience. This One-of-a-Kind Home Features: A/C,Traver-tine Tile Flooring, All Dual Pane Windows/Sliders, Recessed Lighting, Designer Light Fixtures, Great Room Style Living Rm/Dining Rm w/Crackling Fireplace. It Boast a bonus room. Along with a finished attic with an additional full finished bathroom. Centrally located to freeways 55, 91. Welcome to this beauty, it truly one of a kind home.