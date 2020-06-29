All apartments in Orange
2594 N Ridgecrest Lane
2594 N Ridgecrest Lane

2594 North Ridgecrest Lane
Location

2594 North Ridgecrest Lane, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Truly Exceptional Estate-Style Home, Upgraded in an Ultra Chic Modern Design Using the Finest Materials/Craftsmanship. This 3BD, 2 BA Home is Situated at the End of a Cul-de-Sac in the Villa Park School Zone w/Resort-Style Backyard Including Sparkling Jacuzzi , Tropical Landscaping & Gazebo for that Exceptional So Cal Outdoor Lifestyle, Plus, Disneyland Fireworks Views from the back yard Luscious fruit trees, figs, tangerines and fresh rosemary. This home features an open upgraded kitchen with fabulous open windows throughout the kitchen, its truly a cooking with style experience. This One-of-a-Kind Home Features: A/C,Traver-tine Tile Flooring, All Dual Pane Windows/Sliders, Recessed Lighting, Designer Light Fixtures, Great Room Style Living Rm/Dining Rm w/Crackling Fireplace. It Boast a bonus room. Along with a finished attic with an additional full finished bathroom. Centrally located to freeways 55, 91. Welcome to this beauty, it truly one of a kind home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2594 N Ridgecrest Lane have any available units?
2594 N Ridgecrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2594 N Ridgecrest Lane have?
Some of 2594 N Ridgecrest Lane's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2594 N Ridgecrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2594 N Ridgecrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2594 N Ridgecrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2594 N Ridgecrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2594 N Ridgecrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2594 N Ridgecrest Lane offers parking.
Does 2594 N Ridgecrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2594 N Ridgecrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2594 N Ridgecrest Lane have a pool?
No, 2594 N Ridgecrest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2594 N Ridgecrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 2594 N Ridgecrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2594 N Ridgecrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2594 N Ridgecrest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
