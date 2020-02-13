So cute with a front porch to sit on and catch a soft breeze and watch the neighbors walk by. This is a social area and full of fun activities throughout the holidays. Large kitchen with a new stove and new dishwasher. Ceiling fans in each room. Newly remodeled bathroom. 3 bedrooms with 1 .5 baths. Laundry area with a 2 car garage. L shape back yard. Ready to move in now for all the holiday fun!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 257 South Orange Street have any available units?
257 South Orange Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 257 South Orange Street have?
Some of 257 South Orange Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 South Orange Street currently offering any rent specials?
257 South Orange Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 South Orange Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 257 South Orange Street is pet friendly.
Does 257 South Orange Street offer parking?
Yes, 257 South Orange Street offers parking.
Does 257 South Orange Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 South Orange Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 South Orange Street have a pool?
No, 257 South Orange Street does not have a pool.
Does 257 South Orange Street have accessible units?
No, 257 South Orange Street does not have accessible units.
Does 257 South Orange Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 South Orange Street has units with dishwashers.
