Orange, CA
257 South Orange Street
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

257 South Orange Street

257 South Orange Street · No Longer Available
Location

257 South Orange Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
So cute with a front porch to sit on and catch a soft breeze and watch the neighbors walk by. This is a social area and full of fun activities throughout the holidays.
Large kitchen with a new stove and new dishwasher.
Ceiling fans in each room. Newly remodeled bathroom.
3 bedrooms with 1 .5 baths.
Laundry area with a 2 car garage. L shape back yard.
Ready to move in now for all the holiday fun!!

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/orange-ca?lid=12631530

(RLNE5180445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 South Orange Street have any available units?
257 South Orange Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 257 South Orange Street have?
Some of 257 South Orange Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 South Orange Street currently offering any rent specials?
257 South Orange Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 South Orange Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 257 South Orange Street is pet friendly.
Does 257 South Orange Street offer parking?
Yes, 257 South Orange Street offers parking.
Does 257 South Orange Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 South Orange Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 South Orange Street have a pool?
No, 257 South Orange Street does not have a pool.
Does 257 South Orange Street have accessible units?
No, 257 South Orange Street does not have accessible units.
Does 257 South Orange Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 South Orange Street has units with dishwashers.

