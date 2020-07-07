Amenities
255 S La Linda Dr Available 06/08/20 Brand New 4 Bedroom Townhouse! - Set back in a peaceful, gated community is this gorgeous 4 bedroom single story house! Completely remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, as well as new carpet and paint throughout. Wet bar and fireplace in the living room. 2 car direct access garage, driveway, plus an additional assigned parking spot. Landlord provides professional maintenance for the landscaped front and back yards. The complex boasts a sparkling pool, and close/easy access to Main Place Mall and surrounding areas/freeways. Quality Orange School District, and close proximity to restaurants and shops. Don't miss this one... (Sorry No pets!)
(RLNE5769939)