255 S La Linda Dr.
255 S La Linda Dr
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

255 S La Linda Dr

255 South La Linda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

255 South La Linda Drive, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
255 S La Linda Dr Available 06/08/20 Brand New 4 Bedroom Townhouse! - Set back in a peaceful, gated community is this gorgeous 4 bedroom single story house! Completely remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, as well as new carpet and paint throughout. Wet bar and fireplace in the living room. 2 car direct access garage, driveway, plus an additional assigned parking spot. Landlord provides professional maintenance for the landscaped front and back yards. The complex boasts a sparkling pool, and close/easy access to Main Place Mall and surrounding areas/freeways. Quality Orange School District, and close proximity to restaurants and shops. Don't miss this one... (Sorry No pets!)

(RLNE5769939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 255 S La Linda Dr have any available units?
255 S La Linda Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 S La Linda Dr have?
Some of 255 S La Linda Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 S La Linda Dr currently offering any rent specials?
255 S La Linda Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 S La Linda Dr pet-friendly?
No, 255 S La Linda Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 255 S La Linda Dr offer parking?
Yes, 255 S La Linda Dr offers parking.
Does 255 S La Linda Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 255 S La Linda Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 S La Linda Dr have a pool?
Yes, 255 S La Linda Dr has a pool.
Does 255 S La Linda Dr have accessible units?
No, 255 S La Linda Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 255 S La Linda Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 S La Linda Dr has units with dishwashers.

