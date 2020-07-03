All apartments in Orange
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

2525 N Bourbon St

2525 North Bourbon Street · No Longer Available
Location

2525 North Bourbon Street, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Remodeled Condo in Fullerton - Property Id: 289901

This is a beautiful completely remodeled condominium. NEW EVERYTHING: floor, pain, stainless appliances, bath & shower, cabinets, closets. Quiet neighborhood close to freeway and minutes from CSU Fullerton and Chapman. Laundry room at the complex. TWO assigned parking spaces and street parking. There is also a swimming pool. Unfurnished. Water and Garbage are included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289901
Property Id 289901

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5864953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 N Bourbon St have any available units?
2525 N Bourbon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 N Bourbon St have?
Some of 2525 N Bourbon St's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 N Bourbon St currently offering any rent specials?
2525 N Bourbon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 N Bourbon St pet-friendly?
No, 2525 N Bourbon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2525 N Bourbon St offer parking?
Yes, 2525 N Bourbon St offers parking.
Does 2525 N Bourbon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 N Bourbon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 N Bourbon St have a pool?
Yes, 2525 N Bourbon St has a pool.
Does 2525 N Bourbon St have accessible units?
No, 2525 N Bourbon St does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 N Bourbon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2525 N Bourbon St has units with dishwashers.
