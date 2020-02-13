All apartments in Orange
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

2328 E. Coolidge Ave

2328 East Coolidge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2328 East Coolidge Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled Four Bedroom Single Family Home in Orange! - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is spread over 1875 sq. ft. and is fully renovated with a private backyard! As you approach the home you will see the large driveway and front yard for your enjoyment! The attached two car garage offers great room for storage and plenty of extra space for parking with the expansive driveway! Throughout the home there is new carpet, paint, bamboo flooring, baseboards, bathroom and kitchen counter tops, window coverings, cabinetry, newly textured ceilings, light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, an more! Walking through the front door, you are greeted with a front storage closet and entryway that leads into the large and spacious living rooms! The second living room features a beautiful, newly painted brick gas fireplace which connects to the kitchen and dining room. The back loft is perfect to entertain as it includes window lined walls which offers plenty of natural lighting, doors on either side of the room that lead out to the backyard, and a large mirrored closet for more storage! The backyard includes a grass area, brick pavers, two side yards, and is lined with plants and trees for privacy! The bright and charming remodeled kitchen includes brand new cabinetry and counter tops, grey bamboo flooring, a double sink with a stainless steel faucet, and updated stainless steel appliances- gas range and oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. The connected dining room conveniently features a breakfast bar with cabinets underneath that overlook the living room. The laundry closet is also located here and includes washer and gas dryer hookups! Moving on to the hallway where all of the bedrooms are located, there are built in cabinets and a hall closet! The master bedroom features a large closet, new carpet and paint, and an attached newly renovated master bathroom with a glass door enclosed refinished shower, brand new cabinet vanity and counter top, modern tile flooring, and new plumbing fixtures. The other three bedrooms are great in size and include mirrored closet doors, light fixtures, and new paint and carpet! The hallway bathroom matches the master with updated features, such as the cabinet vanity and counter tops, tile flooring and includes a bathtub and shower. The home is conveniently located near access to the 55 freeway, and plenty of restaurants, shops, and other convenience stores. Sorry, no pets. Tenant responsible for all utilities, landscaping included.

DRE# 01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5393981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 E. Coolidge Ave have any available units?
2328 E. Coolidge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2328 E. Coolidge Ave have?
Some of 2328 E. Coolidge Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 E. Coolidge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2328 E. Coolidge Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 E. Coolidge Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2328 E. Coolidge Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2328 E. Coolidge Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2328 E. Coolidge Ave does offer parking.
Does 2328 E. Coolidge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2328 E. Coolidge Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 E. Coolidge Ave have a pool?
No, 2328 E. Coolidge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2328 E. Coolidge Ave have accessible units?
No, 2328 E. Coolidge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 E. Coolidge Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2328 E. Coolidge Ave has units with dishwashers.
