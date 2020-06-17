All apartments in Orange
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
2323 E Garfield Avenue
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:07 AM

2323 E Garfield Avenue

2323 East Garfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Orange
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

2323 East Garfield Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Neighborhood in the city of Orange, Presidential tract. The nice single story home offer 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom, large living room and family with fireplace. large circular driveway in front and alley access and parking in the back. Front has a nice private patio. The master bedroom has sliding patio doors to front private patio. Master bedroom has it's own bathroom. Kitchen is open to the family room that has fireplace and direct access to the garage. Laundry is in the garage. New refrigerator with ice maker and water.
carpet in newer and laminate flooring in the kitchen and the family room and down the hallways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 E Garfield Avenue have any available units?
2323 E Garfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 E Garfield Avenue have?
Some of 2323 E Garfield Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 E Garfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2323 E Garfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 E Garfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2323 E Garfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2323 E Garfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2323 E Garfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 2323 E Garfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2323 E Garfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 E Garfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 2323 E Garfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2323 E Garfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2323 E Garfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 E Garfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2323 E Garfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
