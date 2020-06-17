2323 E Garfield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great Neighborhood in the city of Orange, Presidential tract. The nice single story home offer 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom, large living room and family with fireplace. large circular driveway in front and alley access and parking in the back. Front has a nice private patio. The master bedroom has sliding patio doors to front private patio. Master bedroom has it's own bathroom. Kitchen is open to the family room that has fireplace and direct access to the garage. Laundry is in the garage. New refrigerator with ice maker and water.

carpet in newer and laminate flooring in the kitchen and the family room and down the hallways.