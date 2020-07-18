2314 West Sycamore Avenue

Amenities

This remodeled single family Orange home is available on August 15, 2020. Upgrades include remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms, upgraded dual paned windows and extensive laminate flooring. Additional features include central heat and air, 2 attached garage, beautifully landscaped private backyard, french doors and vaulted wood beamed ceilings. Pets will be considered. No smoking. Renters insurance is required. Owner pays for gardener and will supply refrigerator. Available August 15. Please contact OC Pro Property Management for more information.