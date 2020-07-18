All apartments in Orange
2314 West Sycamore Avenue
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:40 AM

2314 West Sycamore Avenue

2314 West Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2314 West Sycamore Avenue, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
This remodeled single family Orange home is available on August 15, 2020. Upgrades include remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms, upgraded dual paned windows and extensive laminate flooring. Additional features include central heat and air, 2 attached garage, beautifully landscaped private backyard, french doors and vaulted wood beamed ceilings. Pets will be considered. No smoking. Renters insurance is required. Owner pays for gardener and will supply refrigerator. Available August 15. Please contact OC Pro Property Management for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 West Sycamore Avenue have any available units?
2314 West Sycamore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2314 West Sycamore Avenue have?
Some of 2314 West Sycamore Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 West Sycamore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2314 West Sycamore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 West Sycamore Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2314 West Sycamore Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2314 West Sycamore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2314 West Sycamore Avenue offers parking.
Does 2314 West Sycamore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 West Sycamore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 West Sycamore Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2314 West Sycamore Avenue has a pool.
Does 2314 West Sycamore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2314 West Sycamore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 West Sycamore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2314 West Sycamore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
