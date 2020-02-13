All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 218 N Sweetwater Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
218 N Sweetwater Lane
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

218 N Sweetwater Lane

218 North Sweetwater Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

218 North Sweetwater Lane, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Fabulous opportunity to live in highly desirable community of Cowan Meadows within Santiago Hills. This lovely 3 bed, 3 ba home with an office that easily converts to a 4th bedroom sits in a private cul-de-sac. Charming kitchen with a wall of windows looks out over the private pool w/security fence & opens to the family room with a beautiful brick fireplace with custom mantle. The formal dining room and living room have vaulted ceilings and there is a dramatic spiral staircase. The home is perfect for entertaining with its open floorplan and french doors leading outside to the covered patio with custom fan for al fresco dining. Lovely hardwood floors grace the entry, family room and kitchen areas, 7 3/4' baseboards are throughout the bottom floor and natural light abounds. Enjoy living in one of the loveliest communties in Orange County surrounded by nature reserves, parks, lakes, an award winning elementary school, community college, fabulous restaurants & convenient local shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 N Sweetwater Lane have any available units?
218 N Sweetwater Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 N Sweetwater Lane have?
Some of 218 N Sweetwater Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 N Sweetwater Lane currently offering any rent specials?
218 N Sweetwater Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 N Sweetwater Lane pet-friendly?
No, 218 N Sweetwater Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 218 N Sweetwater Lane offer parking?
Yes, 218 N Sweetwater Lane offers parking.
Does 218 N Sweetwater Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 N Sweetwater Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 N Sweetwater Lane have a pool?
Yes, 218 N Sweetwater Lane has a pool.
Does 218 N Sweetwater Lane have accessible units?
No, 218 N Sweetwater Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 218 N Sweetwater Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 N Sweetwater Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles