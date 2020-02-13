218 N Sweetwater Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool

Fabulous opportunity to live in highly desirable community of Cowan Meadows within Santiago Hills. This lovely 3 bed, 3 ba home with an office that easily converts to a 4th bedroom sits in a private cul-de-sac. Charming kitchen with a wall of windows looks out over the private pool w/security fence & opens to the family room with a beautiful brick fireplace with custom mantle. The formal dining room and living room have vaulted ceilings and there is a dramatic spiral staircase. The home is perfect for entertaining with its open floorplan and french doors leading outside to the covered patio with custom fan for al fresco dining. Lovely hardwood floors grace the entry, family room and kitchen areas, 7 3/4' baseboards are throughout the bottom floor and natural light abounds. Enjoy living in one of the loveliest communties in Orange County surrounded by nature reserves, parks, lakes, an award winning elementary school, community college, fabulous restaurants & convenient local shopping.