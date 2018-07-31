All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 2120 W. Almond Ave. Orange, CA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
2120 W. Almond Ave. Orange, CA
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

2120 W. Almond Ave. Orange, CA

2120 West Almond Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2120 West Almond Avenue, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3bd/2Bath Single story Family house with Large back yard - Single Story Family House, newly remodeled. Great Location close to Down town Orange circle,Main mall, Angels Stadium, Honda Center, CHOC hospital and St. Joseph. Walking distance to Grocery stores. Close access to FWY 22,57,5 and 55. Hard tile floors on kitchen, bathroom, hallway and common area. All the bedrooms with carpet. Newer appliances for cook top, Microwave, Dishwasher. Each room has ceiling fans. Included Central AC and heater.
Large back yard included shed on the back of the house.

(RLNE5532899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 W. Almond Ave. Orange, CA have any available units?
2120 W. Almond Ave. Orange, CA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 W. Almond Ave. Orange, CA have?
Some of 2120 W. Almond Ave. Orange, CA's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 W. Almond Ave. Orange, CA currently offering any rent specials?
2120 W. Almond Ave. Orange, CA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 W. Almond Ave. Orange, CA pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 W. Almond Ave. Orange, CA is pet friendly.
Does 2120 W. Almond Ave. Orange, CA offer parking?
Yes, 2120 W. Almond Ave. Orange, CA offers parking.
Does 2120 W. Almond Ave. Orange, CA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 W. Almond Ave. Orange, CA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 W. Almond Ave. Orange, CA have a pool?
No, 2120 W. Almond Ave. Orange, CA does not have a pool.
Does 2120 W. Almond Ave. Orange, CA have accessible units?
No, 2120 W. Almond Ave. Orange, CA does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 W. Almond Ave. Orange, CA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 W. Almond Ave. Orange, CA has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles