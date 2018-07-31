2120 W. Almond Ave. Orange, CA

Amenities

3bd/2Bath Single story Family house with Large back yard - Single Story Family House, newly remodeled. Great Location close to Down town Orange circle,Main mall, Angels Stadium, Honda Center, CHOC hospital and St. Joseph. Walking distance to Grocery stores. Close access to FWY 22,57,5 and 55. Hard tile floors on kitchen, bathroom, hallway and common area. All the bedrooms with carpet. Newer appliances for cook top, Microwave, Dishwasher. Each room has ceiling fans. Included Central AC and heater.

Large back yard included shed on the back of the house.



