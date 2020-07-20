All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 211 E Taft Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
211 E Taft Avenue
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:04 AM

211 E Taft Avenue

211 East Taft Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

211 East Taft Avenue, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
An open and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home in a wonderful location. Remodeled in 2015, this lovely home is move in ready. Inside laundry and washer & dryer are included. One full bathroom and one 3/4 bathroom with large shower. Walk in closet in the master bedroom. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and the dining area. Wood laminate floors in living room and hallway. Carpet in the bedrooms. Tile flooring in kitchen with 4 year new appliances. The refrigerator is included too. Dual paned vinyl windows. One car space and storage in a shared two car garage. The electrical panel was upgraded four years ago. Centrally located in Orange with easy access to 57, 5, 91, & 55 Freeways. Association has a swimming pool and HOA dues cover water and trash. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 E Taft Avenue have any available units?
211 E Taft Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 E Taft Avenue have?
Some of 211 E Taft Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 E Taft Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
211 E Taft Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 E Taft Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 211 E Taft Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 211 E Taft Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 211 E Taft Avenue offers parking.
Does 211 E Taft Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 E Taft Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 E Taft Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 211 E Taft Avenue has a pool.
Does 211 E Taft Avenue have accessible units?
No, 211 E Taft Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 211 E Taft Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 E Taft Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CA
Lake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles