211 E Taft Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

An open and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home in a wonderful location. Remodeled in 2015, this lovely home is move in ready. Inside laundry and washer & dryer are included. One full bathroom and one 3/4 bathroom with large shower. Walk in closet in the master bedroom. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and the dining area. Wood laminate floors in living room and hallway. Carpet in the bedrooms. Tile flooring in kitchen with 4 year new appliances. The refrigerator is included too. Dual paned vinyl windows. One car space and storage in a shared two car garage. The electrical panel was upgraded four years ago. Centrally located in Orange with easy access to 57, 5, 91, & 55 Freeways. Association has a swimming pool and HOA dues cover water and trash. Must See!