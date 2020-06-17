All apartments in Orange
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

204 N. Magnolia Street

204 North Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Location

204 North Magnolia Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
204 N. Magnolia Street Available 02/15/19 Charming home in Old Town Orange - Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home plus den spread out over nearly 1100 sq ft of living space. Located on a corner lot on a beautiful tree lined street in Old Town Orange. Property exterior has recently been painted. The original hardwood floors throughout have been recently refinished back to their original glory. Bathroom has newer ceramic tile surround, solid surface vanity, flooring, and brushed nickel finishes. Kitchen also has newer flooring. Newer light fixtures, ceiling fans, and blinds throughout most of the home. Bonus den/office with gas burning fireplace and lots of light. Large back yard with covered patio for entertaining, small storage shed, and avocado tree. 2 car garage. Also has a cute front porch to relax on. No pets please. Qualifying income and credit a must.

(RLNE1999174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 N. Magnolia Street have any available units?
204 N. Magnolia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 N. Magnolia Street have?
Some of 204 N. Magnolia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 N. Magnolia Street currently offering any rent specials?
204 N. Magnolia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 N. Magnolia Street pet-friendly?
No, 204 N. Magnolia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 204 N. Magnolia Street offer parking?
Yes, 204 N. Magnolia Street offers parking.
Does 204 N. Magnolia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 N. Magnolia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 N. Magnolia Street have a pool?
No, 204 N. Magnolia Street does not have a pool.
Does 204 N. Magnolia Street have accessible units?
No, 204 N. Magnolia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 204 N. Magnolia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 N. Magnolia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
