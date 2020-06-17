Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

204 N. Magnolia Street Available 02/15/19 Charming home in Old Town Orange - Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home plus den spread out over nearly 1100 sq ft of living space. Located on a corner lot on a beautiful tree lined street in Old Town Orange. Property exterior has recently been painted. The original hardwood floors throughout have been recently refinished back to their original glory. Bathroom has newer ceramic tile surround, solid surface vanity, flooring, and brushed nickel finishes. Kitchen also has newer flooring. Newer light fixtures, ceiling fans, and blinds throughout most of the home. Bonus den/office with gas burning fireplace and lots of light. Large back yard with covered patio for entertaining, small storage shed, and avocado tree. 2 car garage. Also has a cute front porch to relax on. No pets please. Qualifying income and credit a must.



(RLNE1999174)