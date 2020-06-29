All apartments in Orange
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

203 S. Lincoln Street

203 South Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

203 South Lincoln Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE-IN SPECIAL -OLD TOWN ORANGE 4 BD HOME AVAILABLE NOW! - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Fireplace, Familyroom, Breakfast Bar, Covered patio, Dbl Garage, laundry hook-ups, Large Enclosed Backyard, Ceramic tile flooring in Livingroom, Familyroom, kitchen and baths, Central Air
Conditioning and Forced Air Heating.
1 year lease $3100.00 Security Deposit $3100.00 on approved credit. MOVE-IN SPECIAL only applies to occupancy by May 15th. $500.00 OFF May Rent.

203 S. Lincoln Street, Orange is in the Orange Unified School District. The nearest schools are Palmyra Elementary, Yorba Middle School of the Arts and Orange High School. Close to Shopping, Churches, Freeway access, Parks and more... Blocks from the Orange Circle!

For additional information/photos go to www.aceppm.com
Call office to schedule a viewing: 714-497-8583

(RLNE5471142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 S. Lincoln Street have any available units?
203 S. Lincoln Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 S. Lincoln Street have?
Some of 203 S. Lincoln Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 S. Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
203 S. Lincoln Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 S. Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
No, 203 S. Lincoln Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 203 S. Lincoln Street offer parking?
Yes, 203 S. Lincoln Street offers parking.
Does 203 S. Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 S. Lincoln Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 S. Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 203 S. Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 203 S. Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 203 S. Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 203 S. Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 S. Lincoln Street does not have units with dishwashers.
