All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 195 S. Shattuck Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
195 S. Shattuck Place
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

195 S. Shattuck Place

195 South Shattuck Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

195 South Shattuck Place, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
195 S. Shattuck Place Available 09/01/19 Extensively Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Orange - This home is a STUNNER. 4 Bedrooms and 2 baths spread out over nearly 1800 Sq Ft of living space. Property boasts phenomenal engineered hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, kitchen and all 4 bedrooms. Lovely sitting room with vaulted ceilings and contemporary stack stone fireplace. Light and bright kitchen comes complete with stylish and modern quartz counter tops and high end stainless steel appliances. Spacious and airy family room. Large master bedroom. En suite master bathroom has been upgraded with luxurious marble counter tops, tile flooring and shower! Wonderfully manicured backyard including vinyl patio cover, fire pit and patio furniture. 1 year lease, 1 month deposit. Qualifying income and credit a must. This property will not last long.

(RLNE5044818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 S. Shattuck Place have any available units?
195 S. Shattuck Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 195 S. Shattuck Place have?
Some of 195 S. Shattuck Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 S. Shattuck Place currently offering any rent specials?
195 S. Shattuck Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 S. Shattuck Place pet-friendly?
No, 195 S. Shattuck Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 195 S. Shattuck Place offer parking?
No, 195 S. Shattuck Place does not offer parking.
Does 195 S. Shattuck Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 S. Shattuck Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 S. Shattuck Place have a pool?
No, 195 S. Shattuck Place does not have a pool.
Does 195 S. Shattuck Place have accessible units?
No, 195 S. Shattuck Place does not have accessible units.
Does 195 S. Shattuck Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 S. Shattuck Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles