195 S. Shattuck Place Available 09/01/19 Extensively Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Orange - This home is a STUNNER. 4 Bedrooms and 2 baths spread out over nearly 1800 Sq Ft of living space. Property boasts phenomenal engineered hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, kitchen and all 4 bedrooms. Lovely sitting room with vaulted ceilings and contemporary stack stone fireplace. Light and bright kitchen comes complete with stylish and modern quartz counter tops and high end stainless steel appliances. Spacious and airy family room. Large master bedroom. En suite master bathroom has been upgraded with luxurious marble counter tops, tile flooring and shower! Wonderfully manicured backyard including vinyl patio cover, fire pit and patio furniture. 1 year lease, 1 month deposit. Qualifying income and credit a must. This property will not last long.



