Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:22 AM

192 N Shaffer Street

192 North Shaffer Street · (714) 788-0847
Location

192 North Shaffer Street, Orange, CA 92866

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2274 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Landmark 1905 3 Story Queen Anne Victorian with 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms is rich with history & was the original set for the movie "Big Mamma's House". It's only a short drive to Disneyland, the Honda Center, Angel Stadium,and several world famous beaches (Newport Beach, Huntington Beach), & more! WALKING DISTANCE (only 2 blocks) to shops, restaurants,antique stores, Churches, and Chapman University make this the ideal location ! John Wayne (SNA) airport is just down the road about 10 minutes.

One of Orange County's most sought after neighborhoods this home sits on a corner lot surrounded by several mature trees.

Inside the home you will find restored vertical grain douglas fir, original moldings and mop boards, grand Sears built staircase, kitchen with euro white cabinets, granite counter tops, farmhouse sink,new Samsung stainless steel appliances including washer & dryer in the laundry area. Decorative leaded glass windows in each room, master bedroom and guest bedroom feature built in window seats. Throughout the home you will find period correct furniture & fixtures.Fenced features outdoor pergola with BBQ &seating area Room for 5 cars in large gated driveway

Enjoy your vacation at "Big Mamma's House" & spend a couple relaxing days while exploring Old Towne for a wedding at a nearby Chapel ,a graduation ceremonies at Chapman University or partaking in one of the many Old Towne Orange festivals, all within a few short blocks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 192 N Shaffer Street have any available units?
192 N Shaffer Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 192 N Shaffer Street have?
Some of 192 N Shaffer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 192 N Shaffer Street currently offering any rent specials?
192 N Shaffer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 N Shaffer Street pet-friendly?
No, 192 N Shaffer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 192 N Shaffer Street offer parking?
Yes, 192 N Shaffer Street offers parking.
Does 192 N Shaffer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 192 N Shaffer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 N Shaffer Street have a pool?
No, 192 N Shaffer Street does not have a pool.
Does 192 N Shaffer Street have accessible units?
No, 192 N Shaffer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 192 N Shaffer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 192 N Shaffer Street has units with dishwashers.
