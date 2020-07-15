192 N Shaffer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Landmark 1905 3 Story Queen Anne Victorian with 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms is rich with history & was the original set for the movie "Big Mamma's House". It's only a short drive to Disneyland, the Honda Center, Angel Stadium,and several world famous beaches (Newport Beach, Huntington Beach), & more! WALKING DISTANCE (only 2 blocks) to shops, restaurants,antique stores, Churches, and Chapman University make this the ideal location ! John Wayne (SNA) airport is just down the road about 10 minutes.



One of Orange County's most sought after neighborhoods this home sits on a corner lot surrounded by several mature trees.



Inside the home you will find restored vertical grain douglas fir, original moldings and mop boards, grand Sears built staircase, kitchen with euro white cabinets, granite counter tops, farmhouse sink,new Samsung stainless steel appliances including washer & dryer in the laundry area. Decorative leaded glass windows in each room, master bedroom and guest bedroom feature built in window seats. Throughout the home you will find period correct furniture & fixtures.Fenced features outdoor pergola with BBQ &seating area Room for 5 cars in large gated driveway



Enjoy your vacation at "Big Mamma's House" & spend a couple relaxing days while exploring Old Towne for a wedding at a nearby Chapel ,a graduation ceremonies at Chapman University or partaking in one of the many Old Towne Orange festivals, all within a few short blocks.