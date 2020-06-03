All apartments in Orange
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:44 PM

1894 N Chouteau Street

1894 North Chouteau Street · No Longer Available
Location

1894 North Chouteau Street, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Impeccably remodeled and maintained, single-story ranch-style, family POOL home located on a quiet culdesac street in a pride-of-ownership Orange neighborhood in immediate proximity to award-winning Taft Elementary School, Shaffer Park and close to shopping, restaurants and Villa Park High School. This spacious 2,200 SF + POOL home is 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with an open floor plan, 2 fireplaces and all new double-pane windows. This home exudes quality and pride of ownership and is great for family entertainment. The home is situated on a large cul-de-sac lot and has an entertainers backyard featuring a recently remodeled pool/spa, natural-stone hardscaping and an outdoor casita kitchen framed under a shade structure. This home is best for discriminating tastes and is ready for your family to create many lasting memories. Landlord pays Landscaping and Pool Maintenance.
Available for occupancy April 9, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1894 N Chouteau Street have any available units?
1894 N Chouteau Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1894 N Chouteau Street have?
Some of 1894 N Chouteau Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1894 N Chouteau Street currently offering any rent specials?
1894 N Chouteau Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1894 N Chouteau Street pet-friendly?
No, 1894 N Chouteau Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1894 N Chouteau Street offer parking?
Yes, 1894 N Chouteau Street offers parking.
Does 1894 N Chouteau Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1894 N Chouteau Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1894 N Chouteau Street have a pool?
Yes, 1894 N Chouteau Street has a pool.
Does 1894 N Chouteau Street have accessible units?
No, 1894 N Chouteau Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1894 N Chouteau Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1894 N Chouteau Street has units with dishwashers.
