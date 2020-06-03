1894 N Chouteau Street

Amenities

Impeccably remodeled and maintained, single-story ranch-style, family POOL home located on a quiet culdesac street in a pride-of-ownership Orange neighborhood in immediate proximity to award-winning Taft Elementary School, Shaffer Park and close to shopping, restaurants and Villa Park High School. This spacious 2,200 SF + POOL home is 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with an open floor plan, 2 fireplaces and all new double-pane windows. This home exudes quality and pride of ownership and is great for family entertainment. The home is situated on a large cul-de-sac lot and has an entertainers backyard featuring a recently remodeled pool/spa, natural-stone hardscaping and an outdoor casita kitchen framed under a shade structure. This home is best for discriminating tastes and is ready for your family to create many lasting memories. Landlord pays Landscaping and Pool Maintenance.

Available for occupancy April 9, 2020.