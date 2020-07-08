1800 E. Heim Ave. # 28

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub

Great condo for lease - RARELY ON THE MARKET spacious 2 Bedroom 1 bath, SINGLE LEVEL HOME within the HIGHLY RATED SCHOOL district of Villa Park in friendly community. Spacious open living room and dining area. All new interior bedroom and closet doors. Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and granite counter-tops. Sliding door opens out from the dining area to the large private patio. Newer Dual pane windows and patio door with brand new blinds. Energy saving whole house fan- keeping the home cool and reducing a/c costs. Inside washer/dryer and community laundry nearby. Plenty of guest parking, Patrol One Security, pool, spa, BBQ area and basketball court in complex. 1 Car GARAGE and storage. Conveniently close to the 55, 91 and 22 fwys. Just a short walk to The Village at Orange Shopping Center, where you can Shop, Dine and Play. Over 20 Restaurants, Trader Joes, Sprouts, Walmart, PetSmart, and numerous others. Literally one minute walk to McDonald's and KFC. Beautiful Eisenhower Park is just minutes away.



