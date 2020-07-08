All apartments in Orange
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

1800 E. Heim Ave. # 28

1800 East Heim Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1800 East Heim Avenue, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Great condo for lease - RARELY ON THE MARKET spacious 2 Bedroom 1 bath, SINGLE LEVEL HOME within the HIGHLY RATED SCHOOL district of Villa Park in friendly community. Spacious open living room and dining area. All new interior bedroom and closet doors. Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and granite counter-tops. Sliding door opens out from the dining area to the large private patio. Newer Dual pane windows and patio door with brand new blinds. Energy saving whole house fan- keeping the home cool and reducing a/c costs. Inside washer/dryer and community laundry nearby. Plenty of guest parking, Patrol One Security, pool, spa, BBQ area and basketball court in complex. 1 Car GARAGE and storage. Conveniently close to the 55, 91 and 22 fwys. Just a short walk to The Village at Orange Shopping Center, where you can Shop, Dine and Play. Over 20 Restaurants, Trader Joes, Sprouts, Walmart, PetSmart, and numerous others. Literally one minute walk to McDonald's and KFC. Beautiful Eisenhower Park is just minutes away.

(RLNE2229956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 E. Heim Ave. # 28 have any available units?
1800 E. Heim Ave. # 28 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 E. Heim Ave. # 28 have?
Some of 1800 E. Heim Ave. # 28's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 E. Heim Ave. # 28 currently offering any rent specials?
1800 E. Heim Ave. # 28 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 E. Heim Ave. # 28 pet-friendly?
No, 1800 E. Heim Ave. # 28 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1800 E. Heim Ave. # 28 offer parking?
Yes, 1800 E. Heim Ave. # 28 offers parking.
Does 1800 E. Heim Ave. # 28 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 E. Heim Ave. # 28 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 E. Heim Ave. # 28 have a pool?
Yes, 1800 E. Heim Ave. # 28 has a pool.
Does 1800 E. Heim Ave. # 28 have accessible units?
No, 1800 E. Heim Ave. # 28 does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 E. Heim Ave. # 28 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 E. Heim Ave. # 28 does not have units with dishwashers.

