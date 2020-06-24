167 N Shattuck Place

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wow! Outstanding remodeled home on a huge lot minutes from Old Town Orange and Chapman University. Designer kitchen, real hardwood floors, tons of light, new doors and windows with views of your yard, and a huge family great room. Will consider room mates and college students or a nice family. Term is flexible. 2 car garage, A/C and a real driveway on a beautiful tree lined street. All the charm of a real mid century home that has been modernized. Energy saving features including whole house fan, Ecobee thermostat control (set your air temp before you ever get home), a Bosch 6 burner stove with stainless steel hood that will delight your cooking each night, LED recessed lighting, lime, orange and avocado trees in the backyard ready to be picked, a brick faced fireplace for our upcoming winter months, a Ring doorbell to see your packages and guests upon entry, a convenient keypad front door. A great walk in pantry ready for your kitchen items, and 4 good sized bedrooms. Don't wait! Move in special prior to December 1, 2018. Save $100 per month for 3 months for credit worthy applicants. Hurry! WIll not last!