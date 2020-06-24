167 N Shattuck Place

Amenities
Wow! Outstanding remodeled home on a huge lot minutes from Old Town Orange and Chapman University. Designer kitchen, real hardwood floors, tons of light, new doors and windows with views of your yard, and a huge family great room. Will consider room mates and college students or a nice family. Term is flexible. 2 car garage, A/C and a real driveway on a beautiful tree lined street. All the charm of a real mid century home that has been modernized. Energy saving features including whole house fan, Ecobee thermostat control (set your air temp before you ever get home), a Bosch 6 burner stove with stainless steel hood that will delight your cooking each night, LED recessed lighting, lime, orange and avocado trees in the backyard ready to be picked, a brick faced fireplace for our upcoming winter months, a Ring doorbell to see your packages and guests upon entry, a convenient keypad front door. A great walk in pantry ready for your kitchen items, and 4 good sized bedrooms. Don't wait! Move in special prior to December 1, 2018. Save $100 per month for 3 months for credit worthy applicants. Hurry! WIll not last!