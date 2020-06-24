All apartments in Orange
167 N Shattuck Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

167 N Shattuck Place

167 North Shattuck Place · No Longer Available
Location

167 North Shattuck Place, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow! Outstanding remodeled home on a huge lot minutes from Old Town Orange and Chapman University. Designer kitchen, real hardwood floors, tons of light, new doors and windows with views of your yard, and a huge family great room. Will consider room mates and college students or a nice family. Term is flexible. 2 car garage, A/C and a real driveway on a beautiful tree lined street. All the charm of a real mid century home that has been modernized. Energy saving features including whole house fan, Ecobee thermostat control (set your air temp before you ever get home), a Bosch 6 burner stove with stainless steel hood that will delight your cooking each night, LED recessed lighting, lime, orange and avocado trees in the backyard ready to be picked, a brick faced fireplace for our upcoming winter months, a Ring doorbell to see your packages and guests upon entry, a convenient keypad front door. A great walk in pantry ready for your kitchen items, and 4 good sized bedrooms. Don't wait! Move in special prior to December 1, 2018. Save $100 per month for 3 months for credit worthy applicants. Hurry! WIll not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 N Shattuck Place have any available units?
167 N Shattuck Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 167 N Shattuck Place have?
Some of 167 N Shattuck Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 N Shattuck Place currently offering any rent specials?
167 N Shattuck Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 N Shattuck Place pet-friendly?
No, 167 N Shattuck Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 167 N Shattuck Place offer parking?
Yes, 167 N Shattuck Place offers parking.
Does 167 N Shattuck Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 N Shattuck Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 N Shattuck Place have a pool?
No, 167 N Shattuck Place does not have a pool.
Does 167 N Shattuck Place have accessible units?
No, 167 N Shattuck Place does not have accessible units.
Does 167 N Shattuck Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 167 N Shattuck Place has units with dishwashers.
