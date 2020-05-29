155 N Singingwood Street 51

Amenities

Unit 51 Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Upper End Unit Condo in Orange - Property Id: 15450



Beautiful, bright and airy second-story condo for rent in the desirable Villeurbanne neighborhood off Cannon St at the base of the East Orange Hills. Private outside stairs and entrance of this end unit condo are enhanced by high-vaulted ceilings. Fresh custom paint throughout, carpeted bedrooms, wood floors, and Jack and Jill bedroom/bathroom arrangements make this a comfortable, convenient and cozy place to call home.



Bedroom #1 has French doors, 2 closets, a high cathedral ceiling and designer ceiling fan, private vanity room, and separate full bathroom. Bedroom #2 has 2 closets, a private dressing area and full bathroom as well.



Additional features include:

- Bonus enclosed finished attic perfect for additional storage

- Stacked washer and dryer located within the unit

- Central air conditioning and heating

- Dual sink kitchen with plenty of storage shelves + pantry

- Stainless steel appliances throughout

- Flattop electric stove and oven

- Dishwasher



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/15450

Property Id 15450



No Pets Allowed



