Home
/
Orange, CA
/
155 N Singingwood Street 51
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

155 N Singingwood Street 51

155 North Singingwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

155 North Singingwood Street, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unit 51 Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Upper End Unit Condo in Orange - Property Id: 15450

Beautiful, bright and airy second-story condo for rent in the desirable Villeurbanne neighborhood off Cannon St at the base of the East Orange Hills. Private outside stairs and entrance of this end unit condo are enhanced by high-vaulted ceilings. Fresh custom paint throughout, carpeted bedrooms, wood floors, and Jack and Jill bedroom/bathroom arrangements make this a comfortable, convenient and cozy place to call home.

Bedroom #1 has French doors, 2 closets, a high cathedral ceiling and designer ceiling fan, private vanity room, and separate full bathroom. Bedroom #2 has 2 closets, a private dressing area and full bathroom as well.

Additional features include:
- Bonus enclosed finished attic perfect for additional storage
- Stacked washer and dryer located within the unit
- Central air conditioning and heating
- Dual sink kitchen with plenty of storage shelves + pantry
- Stainless steel appliances throughout
- Flattop electric stove and oven
- Dishwasher

Property Id 15450

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 N Singingwood Street 51 have any available units?
155 N Singingwood Street 51 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 N Singingwood Street 51 have?
Some of 155 N Singingwood Street 51's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 N Singingwood Street 51 currently offering any rent specials?
155 N Singingwood Street 51 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 N Singingwood Street 51 pet-friendly?
No, 155 N Singingwood Street 51 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 155 N Singingwood Street 51 offer parking?
No, 155 N Singingwood Street 51 does not offer parking.
Does 155 N Singingwood Street 51 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 N Singingwood Street 51 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 N Singingwood Street 51 have a pool?
No, 155 N Singingwood Street 51 does not have a pool.
Does 155 N Singingwood Street 51 have accessible units?
No, 155 N Singingwood Street 51 does not have accessible units.
Does 155 N Singingwood Street 51 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 N Singingwood Street 51 has units with dishwashers.

