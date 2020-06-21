All apartments in Orange
1541 West Walnut Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:19 PM

1541 West Walnut Avenue

1541 West Walnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1541 West Walnut Avenue, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sullivan invites you to come to view our fully refurbished apartment homes right in the heart of Orange California! We have this 2 bedroom, 1 bath available to move in this week. It features a vinyl flooring all throughout, an open view kitchen, stainless steel appliances, reserved parking within a garage, patio, and much more.

You will have easy access to the 55 and 22 freeway. Enjoy the convenience of being within 2 miles of Old Town Orange, dining, shopping, Chapman University, and other nearby schools.

Take advantage of this lovely single story apartment home that has all the newest features. Please contact our leasing representative Jessie at (714) 454-7566 to schedule a tour.

**Pet Restricted Community**

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 6/12/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 West Walnut Avenue have any available units?
1541 West Walnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1541 West Walnut Avenue have?
Some of 1541 West Walnut Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 West Walnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1541 West Walnut Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 West Walnut Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1541 West Walnut Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1541 West Walnut Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1541 West Walnut Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1541 West Walnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 West Walnut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 West Walnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 1541 West Walnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1541 West Walnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1541 West Walnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 West Walnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 West Walnut Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
