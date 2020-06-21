1541 West Walnut Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Sullivan invites you to come to view our fully refurbished apartment homes right in the heart of Orange California! We have this 2 bedroom, 1 bath available to move in this week. It features a vinyl flooring all throughout, an open view kitchen, stainless steel appliances, reserved parking within a garage, patio, and much more.



You will have easy access to the 55 and 22 freeway. Enjoy the convenience of being within 2 miles of Old Town Orange, dining, shopping, Chapman University, and other nearby schools.



Take advantage of this lovely single story apartment home that has all the newest features. Please contact our leasing representative Jessie at (714) 454-7566 to schedule a tour.



**Pet Restricted Community**



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 6/12/20

