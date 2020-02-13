152 S Longspur Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Charming 3 Bed 2.5 Bath W/ Loft Attached 2 Car Garage 2-Story Family Home in Orange



APG Properties (DRE #01525202) This home is available but in person showings are on paused. Please view the Virtual tour provided.If you are interested in the property please apply on line or contact us and we will send application to you. If you are selected for the home we will schedule a in person home showing prior to signing a lease.



Kitchen has newer cabinets

Upgraded countertops

Refrigerator included

Master Bedroom W/ Master bathroom

Wood Laminate flooring 1st floor

Open loft up stairs

Can lights in living room

Large Front Patio Entry

Central A/C and Heat

Attached 2 car Garage

In Garage Washer / Dryer ( sale $1)

Gardener included

Community Green belt



NON-SMOKING UNIT

$2,995 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

Please Submit for Pets



