Orange, CA
152 S Longspur Ln
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

152 S Longspur Ln

152 South Longspur Lane · No Longer Available
Location

152 South Longspur Lane, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bed 2.5 Bath W/ Loft Attached 2 Car Garage 2-Story Family Home in Orange - Charming 3 Bed 2.5 Bath W/ Loft Attached 2 Car Garage 2-Story Family Home in Orange

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) This home is available but in person showings are on paused. Please view the Virtual tour provided.If you are interested in the property please apply on line or contact us and we will send application to you. If you are selected for the home we will schedule a in person home showing prior to signing a lease.

Kitchen has newer cabinets
Upgraded countertops
Refrigerator included
Master Bedroom W/ Master bathroom
Wood Laminate flooring 1st floor
Open loft up stairs
Can lights in living room
Large Front Patio Entry
Central A/C and Heat
Attached 2 car Garage
In Garage Washer / Dryer ( sale $1)
Gardener included
Community Green belt

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,995 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please Submit for Pets

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing. We accept all sources of income.
E-mail for more info, info@apgproperties.com
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE5613713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 S Longspur Ln have any available units?
152 S Longspur Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 S Longspur Ln have?
Some of 152 S Longspur Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 S Longspur Ln currently offering any rent specials?
152 S Longspur Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 S Longspur Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 152 S Longspur Ln is pet friendly.
Does 152 S Longspur Ln offer parking?
Yes, 152 S Longspur Ln offers parking.
Does 152 S Longspur Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 S Longspur Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 S Longspur Ln have a pool?
No, 152 S Longspur Ln does not have a pool.
Does 152 S Longspur Ln have accessible units?
No, 152 S Longspur Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 152 S Longspur Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 S Longspur Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

