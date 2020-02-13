152 S Longspur Ln

Amenities
APG Properties (DRE #01525202) This home is available but in person showings are on paused. Please view the Virtual tour provided.If you are interested in the property please apply on line or contact us and we will send application to you. If you are selected for the home we will schedule a in person home showing prior to signing a lease.
Kitchen has newer cabinets
Upgraded countertops
Refrigerator included
Master Bedroom W/ Master bathroom
Wood Laminate flooring 1st floor
Open loft up stairs
Can lights in living room
Large Front Patio Entry
Central A/C and Heat
Attached 2 car Garage
In Garage Washer / Dryer ( sale $1)
Gardener included
Community Green belt
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,995 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please Submit for Pets
