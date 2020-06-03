All apartments in Orange
152 N. Singingwood St. #5
152 N. Singingwood St. #5

152 North Singingwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

152 North Singingwood Street, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious 3BR, 2.5BA Tri-level Townhome in the Hills of East Orange w/ 2 car attached garage - Spacious (1555 sq ft) 3BR, 2.5BA Villeurbanne Community Tri-level Townhome (Unit #5) located in the East Hills of Orange with large two-car attached garage with direct access and automatic opener. Lots of storage throughout the unit. All new window, wall (fresh two-toned paint), and floor coverings. Living room with stone fireplace and soaring ceiling, and slider door leads to private patio and storage closet. Eat-in kitchen with all new appliances and separate formal dining room. Private balcony off family room ideal for entertaining! All three bedrooms are located on the third level, and master suite features vaulted ceiling, mirrored wardrobe closet doors, and private bath with dual sinks, large roman tub/shower, and separate toilet room. HOA resort-style amenities include swimming pools & hot tubs, clubhouse, and all landscape maintenance. Water & trash are included in the rent. Close to Peter's Canyon & Irvine Regional Parks for all kinds of outdoor amenities, hiking, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 N. Singingwood St. #5 have any available units?
152 N. Singingwood St. #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 N. Singingwood St. #5 have?
Some of 152 N. Singingwood St. #5's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 N. Singingwood St. #5 currently offering any rent specials?
152 N. Singingwood St. #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 N. Singingwood St. #5 pet-friendly?
No, 152 N. Singingwood St. #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 152 N. Singingwood St. #5 offer parking?
Yes, 152 N. Singingwood St. #5 offers parking.
Does 152 N. Singingwood St. #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 N. Singingwood St. #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 N. Singingwood St. #5 have a pool?
Yes, 152 N. Singingwood St. #5 has a pool.
Does 152 N. Singingwood St. #5 have accessible units?
No, 152 N. Singingwood St. #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 152 N. Singingwood St. #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 N. Singingwood St. #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
