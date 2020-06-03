152 N. Singingwood St. #5

Amenities

Spacious 3BR, 2.5BA Tri-level Townhome in the Hills of East Orange w/ 2 car attached garage - Spacious (1555 sq ft) 3BR, 2.5BA Villeurbanne Community Tri-level Townhome (Unit #5) located in the East Hills of Orange with large two-car attached garage with direct access and automatic opener. Lots of storage throughout the unit. All new window, wall (fresh two-toned paint), and floor coverings. Living room with stone fireplace and soaring ceiling, and slider door leads to private patio and storage closet. Eat-in kitchen with all new appliances and separate formal dining room. Private balcony off family room ideal for entertaining! All three bedrooms are located on the third level, and master suite features vaulted ceiling, mirrored wardrobe closet doors, and private bath with dual sinks, large roman tub/shower, and separate toilet room. HOA resort-style amenities include swimming pools & hot tubs, clubhouse, and all landscape maintenance. Water & trash are included in the rent. Close to Peter's Canyon & Irvine Regional Parks for all kinds of outdoor amenities, hiking, and entertainment.



(RLNE5072128)