Orange, CA
1420 E. Lomita
Last updated July 7 2019 at 2:30 PM

1420 E. Lomita

1420 East Lomita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1420 East Lomita Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6e0dbe807f ---- You\'ll love this charming mid-century home located in historic Orange. Centrally located near Chapman University and Old Towne Orange on a lovely quiet street , this beautiful single-level home offers 4 large bedrooms and 2 full baths (4th room to be constructed by August 2019). Both bathrooms have been updated. This home has original hardwood floors, newer windows, air conditioning, tons of storage cabinets, and a cozy fireplace. The entire house has been updated with copper plumbing. The kitchen has ample storage with a built in desk, granite counter tops, a brand new 5 burner gas stove, microwave and oven. You\'ll have a 2 car garage and a large driveway. The backyard offers a built in natural gas BBQ with bar, refrigerator and a cozy fire pit built for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 E. Lomita have any available units?
1420 E. Lomita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 E. Lomita have?
Some of 1420 E. Lomita's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 E. Lomita currently offering any rent specials?
1420 E. Lomita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 E. Lomita pet-friendly?
No, 1420 E. Lomita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1420 E. Lomita offer parking?
Yes, 1420 E. Lomita offers parking.
Does 1420 E. Lomita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 E. Lomita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 E. Lomita have a pool?
No, 1420 E. Lomita does not have a pool.
Does 1420 E. Lomita have accessible units?
No, 1420 E. Lomita does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 E. Lomita have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 E. Lomita does not have units with dishwashers.

