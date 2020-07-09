1420 E. Lomita

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6e0dbe807f ---- You\'ll love this charming mid-century home located in historic Orange. Centrally located near Chapman University and Old Towne Orange on a lovely quiet street , this beautiful single-level home offers 4 large bedrooms and 2 full baths (4th room to be constructed by August 2019). Both bathrooms have been updated. This home has original hardwood floors, newer windows, air conditioning, tons of storage cabinets, and a cozy fireplace. The entire house has been updated with copper plumbing. The kitchen has ample storage with a built in desk, granite counter tops, a brand new 5 burner gas stove, microwave and oven. You\'ll have a 2 car garage and a large driveway. The backyard offers a built in natural gas BBQ with bar, refrigerator and a cozy fire pit built for entertaining.