1403 E Dana Place

Original restored 1950's home located on beautiful tree lined street in one of Orange's most desirable neighborhoods. This was builders own home and is in much of its original condition. Living room features large picture window, builders signature stack stone fireplace with inlay hardwood around the fireplace. Kitchen and baths are all original t950's tile. 3 Nice sized bedrooms with large efficient closets, hardwood floors throughout. The home has a large lot with lots of curb appeal on a beautiful tree lined street. The neighs are warm and cordial. Kids actually play in the street. Walk to the Circle of Orange. This is a Classic 1950's home. Too good to miss.