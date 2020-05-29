All apartments in Orange
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:24 AM

1403 E Dana Place

1403 East Dana Place · No Longer Available
Location

1403 East Dana Place, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Original restored 1950's home located on beautiful tree lined street in one of Orange's most desirable neighborhoods. This was builders own home and is in much of its original condition. Living room features large picture window, builders signature stack stone fireplace with inlay hardwood around the fireplace. Kitchen and baths are all original t950's tile. 3 Nice sized bedrooms with large efficient closets, hardwood floors throughout. The home has a large lot with lots of curb appeal on a beautiful tree lined street. The neighs are warm and cordial. Kids actually play in the street. Walk to the Circle of Orange. This is a Classic 1950's home. Too good to miss.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 E Dana Place have any available units?
1403 E Dana Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 1403 E Dana Place currently offering any rent specials?
1403 E Dana Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 E Dana Place pet-friendly?
No, 1403 E Dana Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1403 E Dana Place offer parking?
No, 1403 E Dana Place does not offer parking.
Does 1403 E Dana Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 E Dana Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 E Dana Place have a pool?
No, 1403 E Dana Place does not have a pool.
Does 1403 E Dana Place have accessible units?
No, 1403 E Dana Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 E Dana Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1403 E Dana Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1403 E Dana Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1403 E Dana Place does not have units with air conditioning.
