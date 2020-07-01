134 W Brookshire Avenue

This beauty has just been remodeled completely and is furnished. Just bring your suitcase and move in. Minutes from Disneyland and close to the Orange Mall shopping. It has a/c, heating, washer and dryer, iron, hair dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
