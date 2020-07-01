All apartments in Orange
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:44 PM

134 W Brookshire Avenue

134 West Brookshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

134 West Brookshire Avenue, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This beauty has just been remodeled completely and is furnished. Just bring your suitcase and move in. Minutes from Disneyland and close to the Orange Mall shopping. It has a/c, heating, washer and dryer, iron, hair dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 W Brookshire Avenue have any available units?
134 W Brookshire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 W Brookshire Avenue have?
Some of 134 W Brookshire Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 W Brookshire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
134 W Brookshire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 W Brookshire Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 134 W Brookshire Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 134 W Brookshire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 134 W Brookshire Avenue offers parking.
Does 134 W Brookshire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 W Brookshire Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 W Brookshire Avenue have a pool?
No, 134 W Brookshire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 134 W Brookshire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 134 W Brookshire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 134 W Brookshire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 W Brookshire Avenue has units with dishwashers.

