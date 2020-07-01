134 W Brookshire Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This beauty has just been remodeled completely and is furnished. Just bring your suitcase and move in. Minutes from Disneyland and close to the Orange Mall shopping. It has a/c, heating, washer and dryer, iron, hair dryer.