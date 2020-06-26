132 East Mayfair

Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities

Victorian Charm - 1903 Vintage Folk Victorian Home. Unique Home located Near Chapman University. Includes 9 Foot Ceilings, Some Etched original windows. Some original window casings. Formal Dining Room. Custom Saloon bar with sink and bar setting. Roof top access with views of neighborhood. Two bedrooms and a half bath located upstairs in wood paneled second story area. Downstairs a large kitchen off the formal dining room area. Includes a small bonus room off the dining room. Large Bedroom located downstairs off the kitchen area. House has been upgraded with New Electrical Panel,New AC, New Sewage lines. Enclosed rear yard with dual sheds. Located steps to Old Towne Orange.



(RLNE2337021)