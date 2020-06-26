All apartments in Orange
132 East Mayfair

132 E Mayfair Ave · No Longer Available
Location

132 E Mayfair Ave, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Victorian Charm - 1903 Vintage Folk Victorian Home. Unique Home located Near Chapman University. Includes 9 Foot Ceilings, Some Etched original windows. Some original window casings. Formal Dining Room. Custom Saloon bar with sink and bar setting. Roof top access with views of neighborhood. Two bedrooms and a half bath located upstairs in wood paneled second story area. Downstairs a large kitchen off the formal dining room area. Includes a small bonus room off the dining room. Large Bedroom located downstairs off the kitchen area. House has been upgraded with New Electrical Panel,New AC, New Sewage lines. Enclosed rear yard with dual sheds. Located steps to Old Towne Orange.

(RLNE2337021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 East Mayfair have any available units?
132 East Mayfair doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 132 East Mayfair currently offering any rent specials?
132 East Mayfair is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 East Mayfair pet-friendly?
No, 132 East Mayfair is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 132 East Mayfair offer parking?
No, 132 East Mayfair does not offer parking.
Does 132 East Mayfair have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 East Mayfair does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 East Mayfair have a pool?
No, 132 East Mayfair does not have a pool.
Does 132 East Mayfair have accessible units?
No, 132 East Mayfair does not have accessible units.
Does 132 East Mayfair have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 East Mayfair does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 East Mayfair have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 132 East Mayfair has units with air conditioning.
