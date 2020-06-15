All apartments in Orange
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:39 AM

1301 N. Linda Vista St

1301 North Linda Vista Street · (714) 997-9797
Location

1301 North Linda Vista Street, Orange, CA 92869

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 2 baths, $1150 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
ROOM to RENT month to month - Property Id: 78599

Available May 1, 2020. Fully furnished and full size fridge. Paid utilities too.
Fastest WiFi internet connection, Supply detergent and toilet paper.
Close to 55, 22 and 91 freeways right in the middle of Orange country
You can Walk or bike to Irvine regional park and to Santiago Jr College
No smoking, no pets
Looking for responsible person with stable income/job.
Call at 714-997-9797
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78599
Property Id 78599

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5515354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 N. Linda Vista St have any available units?
1301 N. Linda Vista St has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 N. Linda Vista St have?
Some of 1301 N. Linda Vista St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 N. Linda Vista St currently offering any rent specials?
1301 N. Linda Vista St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 N. Linda Vista St pet-friendly?
No, 1301 N. Linda Vista St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1301 N. Linda Vista St offer parking?
No, 1301 N. Linda Vista St does not offer parking.
Does 1301 N. Linda Vista St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 N. Linda Vista St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 N. Linda Vista St have a pool?
No, 1301 N. Linda Vista St does not have a pool.
Does 1301 N. Linda Vista St have accessible units?
No, 1301 N. Linda Vista St does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 N. Linda Vista St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 N. Linda Vista St does not have units with dishwashers.
