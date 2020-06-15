1301 N. Linda Vista St

Amenities

ROOM to RENT month to month - Property Id: 78599



Available May 1, 2020. Fully furnished and full size fridge. Paid utilities too.

Fastest WiFi internet connection, Supply detergent and toilet paper.

Close to 55, 22 and 91 freeways right in the middle of Orange country

You can Walk or bike to Irvine regional park and to Santiago Jr College

No smoking, no pets

Looking for responsible person with stable income/job.

Call at 714-997-9797

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78599

No Pets Allowed



