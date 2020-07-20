129 N Cross Creek Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

This all new FULLY FURNISHED modern and gorgeous totally remodeled 1BD 1BA condo centrally located walking distance to shopping, dining and parks. This is a very popular location, hurry before it is gone! Available month to month up to a one year lease term. Centrally located easy access to all of OC.



The kitchen has tons of cabinets and all new quartz countertops, the kitchen even has an adjacent breakfast bar. All brand new stainless steel appliances, stove, range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, freezer with ice maker. The kitchen is fully furnished with a complete sets of cookware, flatware, dishes, glassware, toaster, coffee maker, etc.



This open plan floor plan is light and bright, Living Room is furnished with a comfortable sectional sofa, flat screen HD Smart TV, DVR & wi-fi included. The Living Room opens to a super cute private patio furnished with a bistro table, chairs and umbrella.



The Master Suite has a comfortable queen bed, nightstands, dresser, wall mounted flat screen TV, and a ceiling fan. Peaceful and relaxing color scheme of grey white and blue, inspired by the beach. En suite bathroom with dual sink vanity, large dressing, area, walk in closet. The Master Suite has a sliding glass door that leads to a private patio furnished with a bistro table and chairs, a bench and an area rug, a perfect place for enjoying your coffee, sitting in the warm CA sun or as a meditation space. Also available unfurnished inquire for details.