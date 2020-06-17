1203 West Primrose Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home in located in a wonderful neighborhood in Orange. This lovely home features remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, remodeled bathrooms, upgraded flooring, extensive recessed lighting with dimmer switches, custom pool with grotto and diving board and a gas fireplace. The Owner pays for gardener and pool service and maintenance. Owner will provide washer, dryer and refrigerator. Tenants pay for all utilities. Small pets will be considered. No smoking. Available immediately.