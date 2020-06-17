All apartments in Orange
1203 West Primrose Drive
Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:34 PM

1203 West Primrose Drive

1203 West Primrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1203 West Primrose Drive, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home in located in a wonderful neighborhood in Orange. This lovely home features remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, remodeled bathrooms, upgraded flooring, extensive recessed lighting with dimmer switches, custom pool with grotto and diving board and a gas fireplace. The Owner pays for gardener and pool service and maintenance. Owner will provide washer, dryer and refrigerator. Tenants pay for all utilities. Small pets will be considered. No smoking. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 West Primrose Drive have any available units?
1203 West Primrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 West Primrose Drive have?
Some of 1203 West Primrose Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 West Primrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1203 West Primrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 West Primrose Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1203 West Primrose Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1203 West Primrose Drive offer parking?
No, 1203 West Primrose Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1203 West Primrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1203 West Primrose Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 West Primrose Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1203 West Primrose Drive has a pool.
Does 1203 West Primrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 1203 West Primrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 West Primrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1203 West Primrose Drive has units with dishwashers.
