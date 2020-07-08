Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1120 East Palmyra Available 06/16/20 - Virtual Tours subject to cancellation if property is rented prior.



Virtual Showing Thursday June 4th 4pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84330537474



If you have questions please email jeremy@riccirealty.com for more information



Due to the current situation, properties that are currently occupied are not shown in person until the tenant has vacated the unit. This unit is available after 6/20/2020. Applications can be filled out at any time.



Gorgeously Secluded home located off the street near the Borders of Old Towne Orange. Very Very Large rear yard with Mature shady trees above. 2 Car garage and plenty of private parking around. New Vinyl windows throughout with Central AC make this one cool customer in the summers. Recessed lighting. New wooden floors throughout the home. Wonderful fireplace by picturesque window for those relaxing evenings. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar for the cook in the family. Master bedroom with master bath attached. Rooms updated with new bathrooms and tile.



