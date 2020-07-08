All apartments in Orange
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

1120 East Palmyra

1120 East Palmyra Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1120 East Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1120 East Palmyra Available 06/16/20 - Virtual Tours subject to cancellation if property is rented prior.

Virtual Showing Thursday June 4th 4pm
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84330537474

If you have questions please email jeremy@riccirealty.com for more information

Due to the current situation, properties that are currently occupied are not shown in person until the tenant has vacated the unit. This unit is available after 6/20/2020. Applications can be filled out at any time.

Gorgeously Secluded home located off the street near the Borders of Old Towne Orange. Very Very Large rear yard with Mature shady trees above. 2 Car garage and plenty of private parking around. New Vinyl windows throughout with Central AC make this one cool customer in the summers. Recessed lighting. New wooden floors throughout the home. Wonderful fireplace by picturesque window for those relaxing evenings. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar for the cook in the family. Master bedroom with master bath attached. Rooms updated with new bathrooms and tile.

(RLNE2467050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 East Palmyra have any available units?
1120 East Palmyra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 East Palmyra have?
Some of 1120 East Palmyra's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 East Palmyra currently offering any rent specials?
1120 East Palmyra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 East Palmyra pet-friendly?
No, 1120 East Palmyra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1120 East Palmyra offer parking?
Yes, 1120 East Palmyra offers parking.
Does 1120 East Palmyra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 East Palmyra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 East Palmyra have a pool?
No, 1120 East Palmyra does not have a pool.
Does 1120 East Palmyra have accessible units?
No, 1120 East Palmyra does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 East Palmyra have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 East Palmyra does not have units with dishwashers.

