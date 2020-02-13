1111 W. ALMOND AVE.

Amenities

Orange - 2 Bed 1 Bath Home w/ Office - Wood Floors - Back Yard - Laundry Hookups - 2 Car Garage! - We are proudly offering for rent this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the City of Orange. The house is approximately 1300 square feet with wood floors, new paint, a stove, kitchen & bathroom tile floors, dishwasher, a remodeled bathroom with gorgeous tile shower walls, fireplace and ceiling fans. The home also has 2 car garage with laundry hookups, a rear yard and an additional room that can be used as an office. The owner is paying for water/trash. The home has close proximity to the 22, 5, 57 and 55 freeways. This home is centrally located in a great area of the city of Orange. Hurry this beautiful home wont last long!



No Pets Allowed



