All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 1111 W. ALMOND AVE..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
1111 W. ALMOND AVE.
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

1111 W. ALMOND AVE.

1111 West Almond Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1111 West Almond Avenue, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Orange - 2 Bed 1 Bath Home w/ Office - Wood Floors - Back Yard - Laundry Hookups - 2 Car Garage! - We are proudly offering for rent this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the City of Orange. The house is approximately 1300 square feet with wood floors, new paint, a stove, kitchen & bathroom tile floors, dishwasher, a remodeled bathroom with gorgeous tile shower walls, fireplace and ceiling fans. The home also has 2 car garage with laundry hookups, a rear yard and an additional room that can be used as an office. The owner is paying for water/trash. The home has close proximity to the 22, 5, 57 and 55 freeways. This home is centrally located in a great area of the city of Orange. Hurry this beautiful home wont last long!

For other listings in your area, feel free to check our website at:
http://www.rayrobertsrealty.com/rentals.html

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5716517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 W. ALMOND AVE. have any available units?
1111 W. ALMOND AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 W. ALMOND AVE. have?
Some of 1111 W. ALMOND AVE.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 W. ALMOND AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
1111 W. ALMOND AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 W. ALMOND AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 1111 W. ALMOND AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1111 W. ALMOND AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 1111 W. ALMOND AVE. offers parking.
Does 1111 W. ALMOND AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 W. ALMOND AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 W. ALMOND AVE. have a pool?
No, 1111 W. ALMOND AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 1111 W. ALMOND AVE. have accessible units?
No, 1111 W. ALMOND AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 W. ALMOND AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 W. ALMOND AVE. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles