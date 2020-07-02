1046 Palmyra Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Beautifully Remodeled Historic Victorian 3 bedroom/3 bath - Just a few blocks from the Historic District of Orange! Very unique property located on the private rear portion of a 17,000 sq. ft lot. Secluded location behind an automatic privacy gate and driveway. Impressive yard area, including a large covered patio area, above ground Jacuzzi, ideal entertainment area for family and friends. Single level spacious residence, remodeled interior. Open living room with fireplace, mounted tv already in place. Custom cabinetry with a breakfast bar just outside the kitchen enhances the living/dining area. Large kitchen includes stainless appliances, granite surfaces, very open with lots of light. Separate dining room, includes the dining table if interested. The master bedroom is unprecedented in size (25 X 17) with a built in big screen tv that lowers out of the ceiling. The en-suite bath is also huge! (10 X 9). Master walk-in closet is over-sized as well. Floor plan features two additional bedrooms plus another bath with a custom claw foot tub. Includes energy saving solar for the warm summers. If your looking for a family retreat with space, a lovely yard, a place for kids to safely play, this is the home for you. Living close to the amenities of Orange, and the Circle makes this home an ideal place to call home. Call Alex at 949-887-2780 to schedule a tour.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4923187)