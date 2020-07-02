All apartments in Orange
1046 Palmyra Ave
1046 Palmyra Ave

1046 East Palmyra Avenue
Location

1046 East Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Beautifully Remodeled Historic Victorian 3 bedroom/3 bath - Just a few blocks from the Historic District of Orange! Very unique property located on the private rear portion of a 17,000 sq. ft lot. Secluded location behind an automatic privacy gate and driveway. Impressive yard area, including a large covered patio area, above ground Jacuzzi, ideal entertainment area for family and friends. Single level spacious residence, remodeled interior. Open living room with fireplace, mounted tv already in place. Custom cabinetry with a breakfast bar just outside the kitchen enhances the living/dining area. Large kitchen includes stainless appliances, granite surfaces, very open with lots of light. Separate dining room, includes the dining table if interested. The master bedroom is unprecedented in size (25 X 17) with a built in big screen tv that lowers out of the ceiling. The en-suite bath is also huge! (10 X 9). Master walk-in closet is over-sized as well. Floor plan features two additional bedrooms plus another bath with a custom claw foot tub. Includes energy saving solar for the warm summers. If your looking for a family retreat with space, a lovely yard, a place for kids to safely play, this is the home for you. Living close to the amenities of Orange, and the Circle makes this home an ideal place to call home. Call Alex at 949-887-2780 to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1046 Palmyra Ave have any available units?
1046 Palmyra Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1046 Palmyra Ave have?
Some of 1046 Palmyra Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1046 Palmyra Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1046 Palmyra Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 Palmyra Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1046 Palmyra Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1046 Palmyra Ave offer parking?
No, 1046 Palmyra Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1046 Palmyra Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1046 Palmyra Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 Palmyra Ave have a pool?
No, 1046 Palmyra Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1046 Palmyra Ave have accessible units?
No, 1046 Palmyra Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 Palmyra Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1046 Palmyra Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
