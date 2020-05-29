1004 E Almond Avenue

Amenities

Step back in time with this historic one-story home in the city of Orange. This home is blocks From Downtown Orange. This charming one bedroom/one bathroom home was renovated a few years ago with a new roof, new paint, and new wood grain tile flooring in the kitchen and living room! All while keeping true to the historic Old Towne Orange charm. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage, a refrigerator, and gas stove with new tile floors. The bedroom has a built-in closet and overhead storage with carpet floors. The home has it's own washer and dryer and an enclosed backyard with storage. The front yard has an enclosed picket fence and is maintained by a gardener that's included with rent. There's a one car garage with a parking spot in front. The U-Shaped backyard wraps around the entire perimeter of the home. Come check it out before it's gone! Close to major freeways, schools, and all that Orange has to offer!