Last updated March 7 2020 at 1:57 PM

1004 E Almond Avenue

1004 East Almond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1004 East Almond Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Step back in time with this historic one-story home in the city of Orange. This home is blocks From Downtown Orange. This charming one bedroom/one bathroom home was renovated a few years ago with a new roof, new paint, and new wood grain tile flooring in the kitchen and living room! All while keeping true to the historic Old Towne Orange charm. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage, a refrigerator, and gas stove with new tile floors. The bedroom has a built-in closet and overhead storage with carpet floors. The home has it's own washer and dryer and an enclosed backyard with storage. The front yard has an enclosed picket fence and is maintained by a gardener that's included with rent. There's a one car garage with a parking spot in front. The U-Shaped backyard wraps around the entire perimeter of the home. Come check it out before it's gone! Close to major freeways, schools, and all that Orange has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 E Almond Avenue have any available units?
1004 E Almond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 E Almond Avenue have?
Some of 1004 E Almond Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 E Almond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1004 E Almond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 E Almond Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1004 E Almond Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1004 E Almond Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1004 E Almond Avenue offers parking.
Does 1004 E Almond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1004 E Almond Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 E Almond Avenue have a pool?
No, 1004 E Almond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1004 E Almond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1004 E Almond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 E Almond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 E Almond Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

