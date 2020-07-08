Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities conference room car charging clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym parking pool table garage internet access package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly bike storage

The Moran is named in honor of a family who called this very spot home for generations. Our new community of boutique apartments now offers you a place to create your own history in this exceptional neighborhood.Choose from our studio, one, or two bedroom floor plans, sustainably designed and outfitted with the modern finishes, amenities, and services you crave in one of the most desirable locations in Oakland.Our homes are anything but ordinary, just like you. A think-outside-the-box mentality goes a long way when styling your new home at The Moran. All of our apartment homes have large windows, wood-style flooring and designer kitchens that are both beautiful and functional. You'll also be happy to see In-Home, Full-Size Washer & Dryer, Air Conditioning, Nest® Thermostats, LED Lighting, Fiber Optic High-Speed Internet. It's not just the stunning architecture and interiors that set us apart at The Moran. It's what we have to offer our residents such as the rooftop terrace where ...