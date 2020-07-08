All apartments in Oakland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:35 PM

The Moran

Open Now until 6pm
570 21st Street · (510) 901-5014
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

570 21st Street, Oakland, CA 94612
Downtown Oakland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 509 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,629

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 408 · Avail. now

$2,849

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 507 · Avail. now

$2,993

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Unit 418 · Avail. now

$3,144

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. Aug 12

$3,414

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 928 sqft

Unit 506 · Avail. now

$3,478

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 928 sqft

Unit 316 · Avail. Jul 25

$3,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Moran.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
car charging
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
garage
internet access
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
bike storage
The Moran is named in honor of a family who called this very spot home for generations. Our new community of boutique apartments now offers you a place to create your own history in this exceptional neighborhood.Choose from our studio, one, or two bedroom floor plans, sustainably designed and outfitted with the modern finishes, amenities, and services you crave in one of the most desirable locations in Oakland.Our homes are anything but ordinary, just like you. A think-outside-the-box mentality goes a long way when styling your new home at The Moran. All of our apartment homes have large windows, wood-style flooring and designer kitchens that are both beautiful and functional. You'll also be happy to see In-Home, Full-Size Washer & Dryer, Air Conditioning, Nest® Thermostats, LED Lighting, Fiber Optic High-Speed Internet.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12, 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $33 per applicant
Deposit: $500-$700
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $100 per pet/month
Cats
rent: $50 per pet/month
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $175/month. $175 per parking space. Parking is not included with rent. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Moran have any available units?
The Moran has 10 units available starting at $2,629 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does The Moran have?
Some of The Moran's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Moran currently offering any rent specials?
The Moran is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Moran pet-friendly?
Yes, The Moran is pet friendly.
Does The Moran offer parking?
Yes, The Moran offers parking.
Does The Moran have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Moran offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Moran have a pool?
No, The Moran does not have a pool.
Does The Moran have accessible units?
Yes, The Moran has accessible units.
Does The Moran have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Moran has units with dishwashers.
