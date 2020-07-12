/
fremont
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
215 Apartments for rent in Fremont, Oakland, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Rose on Bond
1638 47th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,598
2049 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,898
345 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rose on Bond in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
5015 Melrose Ave Unit C Unit C
5015 Melrose Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
400 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2212 High St Unit D
2212 High St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
800 sqft
Apartment D Available 07/17/20 Lovely Two Bedrooms/One Bathroom Apartment in Oakland.
Results within 1 mile of Fremont
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
7 Units Available
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1024 sqft
This project is a new apartment complex located right off the estuary in Jingletown, the creative heart of Oakland, California.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2817 High Street Unit #9
2817 High St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Condo home property rental in the Very Walkable rated Maxwell Park neighborhood in Oakland.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5307 Ygnacio Avenue
5307 Ygnacio Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
650 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Duplex/Triplex home property rental in a Very Walkable rated Fairfax neighborhood in Oakland.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5437 Trask St
5437 Trask Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
400 sqft
Cozy Remodeled Loft Style Studio Unit Available in Fairfax Neighborhood! - Open House: Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 2:00 - 3:00 PM Due to social distancing needs, only one party will be allowed to view unit at a time.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5902 Fortune Way
5902 Fortune Way, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Apartment available - Property Id: 315901 This apartment features One comfortable bedroom, a bathroom, living room and a kitchen, easy access to many amenities. Available now. Accept Section8 tenant. Lease term 1 year.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3240 Delaware Street
3240 Delaware Street, Oakland, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2227 62nd Avenue Unit D
2227 62nd Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: $800 move in discount on the first full month's rent! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2801 38th Ave
2801 38th Ave, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,699
3226 sqft
Be the First to live in this Incredibly remodeled 4 bedrooms 2 Bath! This beautifully remodeled home is perfect for your family or multiple occupancies.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3707 Carrington Street
3707 Carrington Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Bright and open 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom ground-floor unit in East Oakland - Bright and open 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom ground-floor unit in East Oakland.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
6000 Holway St.
6000 Holway Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
FULLY REMODELED 2/2 w/ Den that can be used as 3rd bedroom or office. - Welcome Home to 6000 Holway St. This charming 2 bedroom 2 bath house with a den off the master suite that can be used as 3rd bedroom/office/nursery.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
5555 Bancroft Ave
5555 Bancroft Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5555 Bancroft Ave in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1253 38th Avenue
1253 38th Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1253 38th Avenue Available 08/01/20 SHOWING: SUNDAY (7/12) from 12PM – 12:15PM.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3524 foothill blvd 16
3524 Foothill Boulevard, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,450
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
studio in fruitvale ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - Property Id: 148121 Cute sunny studio * full kitchen and bath *Two closets, one is walk-in w/ built in dresser.
Results within 5 miles of Fremont
Last updated July 12 at 06:58pm
6 Units Available
Shoreline
1801 Shoreline Dr, Alameda, CA
Studio
$2,150
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,595
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
950 sqft
Shoreline Apartments is nicely located along Alameda's beautiful Southshore with views of San Francisco Bay and the San Bruno Hills. Enjoy beautiful sunsets from your private balcony or patio or a nice walk to the beautiful sandy beach.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
26 Units Available
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,324
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,854
1000 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,505
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
900 sqft
Newly transformed community with spacious layouts and modern amenities. Community features include outdoor heated pool, spa, and pet park. Conveniently located near schools, retail, restaurants, and parks.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
777 Broadway
777 Broadway, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,580
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
888 sqft
Urban living in Downtown Oakland within walking distance of fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Designer kitchens with quartz countertops and European cabinetry. Rooftop deck with skyline views.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1103 sqft
Apartments right in the Jack London Square neighborhood. Recently renovated. Tenants get access to a business center, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near I-880. Close to the Oakland Museum of California.
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
40 Units Available
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,204
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,564
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,674
1125 sqft
Hanover Broadway is located in historic downtown Oakland, California. Here at Hanover Broadway you'll find 254 finely appointed apartment homes perched above the neighborhoods first Target .
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
68 Units Available
The Uptown
500 William St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,233
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,154
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,039
1090 sqft
A short walk from San Pablo Gateway and the Financial District. Beautiful open-plan living with hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of closet space. Community amenities include a pool, courtyard, and concierge.
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
39 Units Available
Hanover Northgate
2450 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,263
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,659
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1123 sqft
Live big at Hanover Northgate in Uptown Oakland. Our 225 studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are stylishly designed with frameless cabinets, granite countertops, and spacious floor to ceiling glass windows.
