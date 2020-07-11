38 Apartments for rent in San Leandro, CA with move-in specials

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
$
17 Units Available
Halcyon-Foothill
Parkside Commons
900 143rd Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
929 sqft
Apartments in a prime location near Bayfair BART. Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub, playground and guest parking. Pet friendly.
Results within 1 mile of San Leandro
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
12 Units Available
Cherryland
Paseo Gardens
16929 Meekland Ave, Cherryland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
480 sqft
Located just west of Meek Park, this development features a series of special amenities, including onsite laundry, a putting green, granite counters, garbage disposals, dishwashers in each unit and 24-hour maintenance.
Results within 5 miles of San Leandro
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
5 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Courtyard Apartments
24050 Silva Ave, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
912 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hayward close to shops and dining in town. Apartment homes have built-in microwaves, ceramic tile floors, new appliances and plush carpets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
16 Units Available
North Hayward
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
8 Units Available
Santa Clara
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Results within 10 miles of San Leandro
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
33 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
Domain Oakland
1389 Jefferson St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,309
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,378
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,265
1262 sqft
Within a walkable community and near award-winning schools. On-site amenities include a fitness center, free yoga classes, outdoor fireplace, resident lounge and a serenity studio. Spacious layouts, patio or a balcony, and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
10 Units Available
Redwood Shores
Pescadero Apartments
950 Redwood Shores Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,277
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1111 sqft
A short drive from Route 101 and Highway 92. Landscaped community has a sauna, a pool and a hot tub. Luxury homes include modern kitchen appliances, carpet and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
12 Units Available
Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland
471 26th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,454
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,854
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,883
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
16 Units Available
Neighborhood 2
Miramar
1288 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,929
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,834
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right by Highway 92 and close to Gull Park. Waterfront community includes a pool, media room, and courtyard. Homes have granite countertops, modern kitchen appliances, and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Sofi Union City
31770 Alvarado Blvd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,268
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,466
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,393
1119 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-880 and I-580. Luxury community features pool, playground, and gym, as well as 24-hour maintenance. Unit includes hardwood floors, walk-in closets, dishwasher and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
232 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
1717 Webster
1717 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,765
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,330
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,520
1149 sqft
Per the ‘Shelter In Place’ order currently in effect in the state of California, our offices will be closed until further notice and operated remotely.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
Bell Uptown District
1801 Jefferson St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,490
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,030
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,385
987 sqft
Modern apartments in Uptown Oakland walking distance to the Historic Fox Theater, 19th Street BART station, and great shopping and dining. Spacious floor plans and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
777 Broadway
777 Broadway, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,570
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
888 sqft
Urban living in Downtown Oakland within walking distance of fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Designer kitchens with quartz countertops and European cabinetry. Rooftop deck with skyline views.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
36 Units Available
Koreatown-Northgate
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,204
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,564
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,619
1125 sqft
Hanover Broadway is located in historic downtown Oakland, California. Here at Hanover Broadway you'll find 254 finely appointed apartment homes perched above the neighborhoods first Target .
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
16 Units Available
Neighborhood 1
Lagoons
707 Bounty Dr, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,421
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,726
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
915 sqft
Recently revamped waterfront homes located barely 15 minutes from San Francisco International Airport. In-home amenities include linen closets and quartz countertops. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
$
44 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,350
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
882 sqft
There is just something irresistible about Oaklands Jack London Square. On any given day, you can call it foodies oasis, a creative haven, and an event-lover's mecca.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
60 Units Available
Laney College
Orion
255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,339
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,577
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,894
1173 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
8 Units Available
Temescal
4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,275
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,456
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
989 sqft
Smaller community with ample privacy. On-site amenities include a deck with dining area, lounge and lemon trees. Apartments feature stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, washers and dryers, and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
28 Units Available
West End
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,378
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,939
1000 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
5 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Aqua Via
125 2nd St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,275
1056 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,604
1238 sqft
Easy commute to the Jack London Shuttle, Oakland/Alameda Ferry and BART. Pet-friendly apartment community with an elevator, a gym and covered parking. Newly renovated interiors feature expansive closets, in-home laundry and plank floors.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
7 Units Available
Neighborhood 4
Marlin Cove Apartments
1000 Foster City Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,647
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,501
1114 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community features covered pool, sauna, gym, elevator and parking. Waterfront location on Foster City Blvd.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
349 Units Available
Mosswood
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,275
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,857
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,899
976 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now offering partially self-guided tours, by appointment only. Move-ins starting in August 2020. Schedule your tour today!
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
96 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
17th & Broadway
447 17th St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,066
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,624
1338 sqft
Innovative, upscale style with a comfortable, social atmosphere, 17th & Broadway's 34-story high rise defines a new era inspired by the spirit of the city.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
222 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
19th & Harrison
1889 Harrison Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,395
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,485
1054 sqft
19th and Harrison's studio, one and two-bedroom apartments are designed to be a beacon for East Bay's passionate residents. From Michelin-starred restaurants and big business to funky boutiques and hungry startups, Oakland is where it's at.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in San Leandro, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to San Leandro apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

San Leandro apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

