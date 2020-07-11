11 Apartments for rent in Walnut Creek, CA with move-in specials
Walnut Creek is in the East Bay part of the San Francisco Bay Area, just 15 minutes away from Oakland in Northern California. It serves its purpose as an Oakland suburb for those who want to work in a big city but live in a smaller area. If living life to the fullest sounds good to you, check out the rental options here before you decide whether you want to join the growing number of residents who call Walnut Creek home. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Walnut Creek apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Walnut Creek apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.