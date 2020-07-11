10 Apartments for rent in Concord, CA with move-in specials
It’s no small wonder that Concord doesn’t get many props in northern California these days. Situated thirty miles outside of San Francisco, twenty or so from Oakland, and about an hour’s trek from Silicon Valley and Sacramento, the city has always been – and probably always will be – overshadowed by its more celebrated neighbors. Not by you, though, and not by us. Interested in finding a place to call your own in the crown jewel of Contra Costa County? Well, why else would you be here? Got qu...
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Concord apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Concord apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.