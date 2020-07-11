16 Apartments for rent in Dublin, CA with move-in specials
In December 2011, in Dublin, California, the crew of "MythBusters" sent a cannonball skyward, and it hit a residence close to where the show was filming, damaging a car as well. Residents later dubbed the day, "Victory in the Battle for Dublin."
The city itself is a suburb located in the eastern portion of the San Francisco Bay Area in Alameda County. It is just to the north of I-580 and I-680. The city of 46,000 people, which was once called Amador, is home to some large companies, including Sybase, Inc., Medley Health, and Arlen Ness. It is home to the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, also known as Camp Parks, and the Santa Rita Jail. For those people planning to move into the city, getting to know the area well is important. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Dublin apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Dublin apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.