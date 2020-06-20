Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo with spectacular views of Oakland Hills.

Open floor plan in living space with laminate hardwood flooring and massive windows overlooking gorgeous hillside, lots of natural light throughout the day.



The balcony is attached to the dining room a wonderful place to enjoy Oakland mornings or evenings.



Caballo Hills location is the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle, while still proximate to the city via Freeway and BART



8009 Greenridge Dr. Unit 1 is close to Sojourner Truth Independent Study, King Estates Green Space, Howard Elementary School, Burckhalter Elementary School, Skyline Pizza, Oak Knoll Market, Tonys Market with easy access to I-580.



Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility

- Gated access.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/8009-Greenridge-Dr-Apt-1-Oakland-CA-94605



You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5817808)