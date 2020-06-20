All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like
8009 Greenridge Dr Apt 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
8009 Greenridge Dr Apt 1
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

8009 Greenridge Dr Apt 1

8009 Greenridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

8009 Greenridge Drive, Oakland, CA 94605
Sequoyah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo with spectacular views of Oakland Hills.
Open floor plan in living space with laminate hardwood flooring and massive windows overlooking gorgeous hillside, lots of natural light throughout the day.

The balcony is attached to the dining room a wonderful place to enjoy Oakland mornings or evenings.

Caballo Hills location is the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle, while still proximate to the city via Freeway and BART

8009 Greenridge Dr. Unit 1 is close to Sojourner Truth Independent Study, King Estates Green Space, Howard Elementary School, Burckhalter Elementary School, Skyline Pizza, Oak Knoll Market, Tonys Market with easy access to I-580.

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Gated access.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/8009-Greenridge-Dr-Apt-1-Oakland-CA-94605

You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5817808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Aqua Via
125 2nd St
Oakland, CA 94607
77 Glen Ave
77 Glen Avenue
Oakland, CA 94611
Amelia
411 29th Street
Oakland, CA 94609
Lantana Uptown
625 16th St
Oakland, CA 94612
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St
Oakland, CA 94608
777 Broadway
777 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94612
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way
Oakland, CA 94609
401 Derby
401 Derby Avenue
Oakland, CA 94601
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8009 Greenridge Dr Apt 1 have any available units?
8009 Greenridge Dr Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
What amenities does 8009 Greenridge Dr Apt 1 have?
Some of 8009 Greenridge Dr Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8009 Greenridge Dr Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8009 Greenridge Dr Apt 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8009 Greenridge Dr Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8009 Greenridge Dr Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 8009 Greenridge Dr Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 8009 Greenridge Dr Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 8009 Greenridge Dr Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8009 Greenridge Dr Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8009 Greenridge Dr Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 8009 Greenridge Dr Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 8009 Greenridge Dr Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 8009 Greenridge Dr Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8009 Greenridge Dr Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8009 Greenridge Dr Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8009 Greenridge Dr Apt 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8009 Greenridge Dr Apt 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 BedroomsOakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly PlacesOakland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellowPiedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And WaterfrontMerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt UniversityLaney CollegeCalifornia College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law