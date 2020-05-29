All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 7888 Sunkist Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
7888 Sunkist Drive
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:52 AM

7888 Sunkist Drive

7888 Sunkist Dr · (510) 523-1166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

7888 Sunkist Dr, Oakland, CA 94605
Eastmont Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7888 Sunkist Drive · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
PENDING - PENDING

This beautiful duplex unit is located in the desirable Eastmont Hills with sweeping views of the bay and city throughout living space. Unit has newly constructed interior with lovely wood/laminate flooring, and brand new stainless steel appliances. Unit is spacious and has open floor plan with balcony to watch the world go by, small side yard, and 1 car space in shared garage is available. Easy access to freeways, transportation, and Montclair shopping and dining district. W/d hookups, no pets allowed.

Rental criteria as follows:

Good credit history.
Good rental history.
Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.
Renters insurance required.

**No weekend tours
** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm
**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm

If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call
(510) 523-1166
Drysdalepm.com/alameda

Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management
DRE# 01929730

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5009738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7888 Sunkist Drive have any available units?
7888 Sunkist Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7888 Sunkist Drive have?
Some of 7888 Sunkist Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7888 Sunkist Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7888 Sunkist Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7888 Sunkist Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7888 Sunkist Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 7888 Sunkist Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7888 Sunkist Drive does offer parking.
Does 7888 Sunkist Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7888 Sunkist Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7888 Sunkist Drive have a pool?
No, 7888 Sunkist Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7888 Sunkist Drive have accessible units?
No, 7888 Sunkist Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7888 Sunkist Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7888 Sunkist Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7888 Sunkist Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7888 Sunkist Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7888 Sunkist Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave
Oakland, CA 94609
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave
Oakland, CA 94606
77 Glen Ave
77 Glen Avenue
Oakland, CA 94611
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West
Oakland, CA 94607
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street
Oakland, CA 94612
The Moran
570 21st Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Domain Oakland
1389 Jefferson St
Oakland, CA 94612
Hollis Oak
3250 Hollis Street
Oakland, CA 94608

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Piedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And Waterfront
MerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity