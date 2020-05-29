7888 Sunkist Drive

Amenities
PENDING - PENDING
This beautiful duplex unit is located in the desirable Eastmont Hills with sweeping views of the bay and city throughout living space. Unit has newly constructed interior with lovely wood/laminate flooring, and brand new stainless steel appliances. Unit is spacious and has open floor plan with balcony to watch the world go by, small side yard, and 1 car space in shared garage is available. Easy access to freeways, transportation, and Montclair shopping and dining district. W/d hookups, no pets allowed.
Rental criteria as follows:
Good credit history.
Good rental history.
Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.
Renters insurance required.
**No weekend tours
** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm
**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm
If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call
(510) 523-1166
Drysdalepm.com/alameda
Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management
DRE# 01929730
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5009738)