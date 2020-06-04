All apartments in Oakland
Location

758 40th Street, Oakland, CA 94609
Longfellow

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 758 40th Street · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
ONE BLOCK FROM BART! Beautiful sunny top floor flat, w/spacious rooms, remodeled kitchen, parking and laundry! - Top floor remodeled classic flat in great Temescal district close to BART and all great shops, restaurants, cafes and bars in Telegraph. A large living room with lots of light, hardwood floors throughout, large bedrooms, huge closets, newly remodeled bath and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. A separate laundry room with new washer/dryers and off street parking.

Please call/text/email for a virtual tour and if necessary a private showing

Eli Meyskens
Relocation / Leasing / Sales
415-713-8995
www.amsires.com
BRE # 01902318

(RLNE4541326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 758 40th Street have any available units?
758 40th Street has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 758 40th Street have?
Some of 758 40th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 758 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
758 40th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 758 40th Street pet-friendly?
No, 758 40th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 758 40th Street offer parking?
Yes, 758 40th Street does offer parking.
Does 758 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 758 40th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 758 40th Street have a pool?
No, 758 40th Street does not have a pool.
Does 758 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 758 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 758 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 758 40th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 758 40th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 758 40th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
