All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 746 Haddon Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
746 Haddon Pl
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:34 AM

746 Haddon Pl

746 Haddon Place · (510) 336-0202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

746 Haddon Place, Oakland, CA 94610
Trestle Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,650

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1473 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
******DUE TO COVID PANDEMIC WE ARE REQUIRING YOU APPLY PRIOR TO SHOWING. THE APPLICATION FEE IS FULLY REFUNDABLE & WE WILL NOT PROCESS YOUR APPLICATION OR RUN YOUR CREDIT UNTIL YOU HAVE SEEN THE PROPERTY & YOU GIVE US THE OKAY. PLEASE RESPOND TO THIS POSTING WITH YOUR EMAIL AND PHONE NUMBER & WE WILL PROVIDE THE LINK TO APPLY. BE SAFE***

Charming three Bedroom one bathroom home located steps away from the vibrant Lakeshore and Grand Avenue Area of Oakland. This home has beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Enjoy both a formal dining room and breakfast nook. There is also a lower level that can be utilized as a bonus area including washer dryer, and small bath.

Additionally, you will find a nice-sized back yard complete with
a persimmon, cumquat, and apricot tree; a wonderful area for an urban gardener to enjoy.

This is a perfect location for commuting with close proximity to major freeways, i.e. Hwy 580, Hwy 13, Hwy 24.

Other Features:

-Lovely Oak Hardwood Flooring
-Fireplace
-1 Car Attached Garage
-Charming Yard
-Forced Air Furnace, installed approx. 2016
-Garbage Included in Rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 Haddon Pl have any available units?
746 Haddon Pl has a unit available for $4,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 746 Haddon Pl have?
Some of 746 Haddon Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 Haddon Pl currently offering any rent specials?
746 Haddon Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 Haddon Pl pet-friendly?
No, 746 Haddon Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 746 Haddon Pl offer parking?
Yes, 746 Haddon Pl offers parking.
Does 746 Haddon Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 746 Haddon Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 Haddon Pl have a pool?
No, 746 Haddon Pl does not have a pool.
Does 746 Haddon Pl have accessible units?
No, 746 Haddon Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 746 Haddon Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 746 Haddon Pl has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 746 Haddon Pl?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Exchange Studios
527 23rd Avenue
Oakland, CA 94606
225 Clifton
225 Clifton Street
Oakland, CA 94618
Halcyon
1815 Alice Street
Oakland, CA 94612
640 Brooklyn Avenue
640 Brooklyn Avenue
Oakland, CA 94606
Rowhaus
2500 Webster Street
Oakland, CA 94612
The Moran
570 21st Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Bell Uptown District
1801 Jefferson St
Oakland, CA 94612
Domain Oakland
1389 Jefferson St
Oakland, CA 94612

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Claremont ElmwoodProduce And WaterfrontMerritt
Adams PointPiedmont Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity