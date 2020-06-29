746 Haddon Pl

Amenities

******DUE TO COVID PANDEMIC WE ARE REQUIRING YOU APPLY PRIOR TO SHOWING. THE APPLICATION FEE IS FULLY REFUNDABLE & WE WILL NOT PROCESS YOUR APPLICATION OR RUN YOUR CREDIT UNTIL YOU HAVE SEEN THE PROPERTY & YOU GIVE US THE OKAY. PLEASE RESPOND TO THIS POSTING WITH YOUR EMAIL AND PHONE NUMBER & WE WILL PROVIDE THE LINK TO APPLY. BE SAFE***



Charming three Bedroom one bathroom home located steps away from the vibrant Lakeshore and Grand Avenue Area of Oakland. This home has beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Enjoy both a formal dining room and breakfast nook. There is also a lower level that can be utilized as a bonus area including washer dryer, and small bath.



Additionally, you will find a nice-sized back yard complete with

a persimmon, cumquat, and apricot tree; a wonderful area for an urban gardener to enjoy.



This is a perfect location for commuting with close proximity to major freeways, i.e. Hwy 580, Hwy 13, Hwy 24.



Other Features:



-Lovely Oak Hardwood Flooring

-Fireplace

-1 Car Attached Garage

-Charming Yard

-Forced Air Furnace, installed approx. 2016

-Garbage Included in Rent