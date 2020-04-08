All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 655 12th Street, Unit 412.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
655 12th Street, Unit 412
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

655 12th Street, Unit 412

655 12th St · (209) 650-6971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Downtown Oakland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

655 12th St, Oakland, CA 94607
Downtown Oakland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 655 12th Street, Unit 412 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 942 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Available Immediately -- Freshly Remodeled 2BR/2BA Condo on Top Corner Unit at Landmark Place! - Additional photos and information can be found by visiting us at http://CARE-Rentals.com.

Home is where your story begins ...

Landmark Place complex is centrally located in Old Town Oakland and is a secure gated community with a tranquil center patio. This unit is located on the top floor in a corner unit. Views of San Francisco and the Port of Oakland. It features a lovely 2BR/2BA with all new stainless steel appliances, and BRAND NEW luxury vinyl plank floors with the beauty and look of real hardwood floors -- with the ease and simplicity of maintenance that comes with vinyl floors. It is scratch resistant and can withstand the occasional food or water spills. Freshly painted interior, 4 1/2 inch baseboards, and a convenient stackable washer and dryer inside the unit. It has 1 assigned parking spot conveniently located in the building on the ground floor and plenty of available street parking. It is only a couple of blocks from Jack London, restaurants, shops, a local farmers' market, movie theatre, banks, BART and freeway access. Approximately 15 minutes to S.F.

All measurements and calculations are approximate. Information provided by public records. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Neither Property Management nor Owner responsible for any administrative inaccuracies. Tenant to verify.

(RLNE5639938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 12th Street, Unit 412 have any available units?
655 12th Street, Unit 412 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 655 12th Street, Unit 412 have?
Some of 655 12th Street, Unit 412's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 12th Street, Unit 412 currently offering any rent specials?
655 12th Street, Unit 412 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 12th Street, Unit 412 pet-friendly?
No, 655 12th Street, Unit 412 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 655 12th Street, Unit 412 offer parking?
Yes, 655 12th Street, Unit 412 does offer parking.
Does 655 12th Street, Unit 412 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 655 12th Street, Unit 412 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 12th Street, Unit 412 have a pool?
No, 655 12th Street, Unit 412 does not have a pool.
Does 655 12th Street, Unit 412 have accessible units?
No, 655 12th Street, Unit 412 does not have accessible units.
Does 655 12th Street, Unit 412 have units with dishwashers?
No, 655 12th Street, Unit 412 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 655 12th Street, Unit 412 have units with air conditioning?
No, 655 12th Street, Unit 412 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 655 12th Street, Unit 412?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave
Oakland, CA 94609
Rose on Bond
1638 47th Avenue
Oakland, CA 94601
Coliseum Connect
805 North 71st Avenue
Oakland, CA 94621
The Broadway
3093 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94611
Lantana Uptown
625 16th St
Oakland, CA 94612
1200 Lakeshore
1200 Lakeshore Ave
Oakland, CA 94606
Rowhaus
2500 Webster Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Bell Uptown District
1801 Jefferson St
Oakland, CA 94612

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Piedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And Waterfront
MerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity