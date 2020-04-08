655 12th Street, Unit 412

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

Available Immediately -- Freshly Remodeled 2BR/2BA Condo on Top Corner Unit at Landmark Place! - Additional photos and information can be found by visiting us at http://CARE-Rentals.com.



Landmark Place complex is centrally located in Old Town Oakland and is a secure gated community with a tranquil center patio. This unit is located on the top floor in a corner unit. Views of San Francisco and the Port of Oakland. It features a lovely 2BR/2BA with all new stainless steel appliances, and BRAND NEW luxury vinyl plank floors with the beauty and look of real hardwood floors -- with the ease and simplicity of maintenance that comes with vinyl floors. It is scratch resistant and can withstand the occasional food or water spills. Freshly painted interior, 4 1/2 inch baseboards, and a convenient stackable washer and dryer inside the unit. It has 1 assigned parking spot conveniently located in the building on the ground floor and plenty of available street parking. It is only a couple of blocks from Jack London, restaurants, shops, a local farmers' market, movie theatre, banks, BART and freeway access. Approximately 15 minutes to S.F.



All measurements and calculations are approximate. Information provided by public records. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Neither Property Management nor Owner responsible for any administrative inaccuracies. Tenant to verify.



