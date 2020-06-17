Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel accessible

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking

About 6518 Outlook Avenue #4

Spacious upper unit one 2-bedroom apartment with sun-filled rooms, beautiful Bayview, freshly painted walls and an enormous living room. Refinished hardwood floors. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, stainless steel gas range with oven, an abundance of cabinet and granite counter space for your convenience. The resident is responsible for PG&E and Water (EBMUD). The owner pays for monthly trash service.



Amenities: Hardwood Floors Granite countertops Top Floor Residence Gas Range Refrigerator Details Beds/Baths: 2BD/1.0BA Square Feet: 700 (estimated)



Rental Terms Rent: $2,250.00

Available: Now

Application Fee: $35.00

Security Deposit: $2,250.00



* Verifiable rental and employment history for the past five (5) years

* Minimum Renters Insurance is required, AYS Management must be listed as an additional insured.

* Pets are not considered for this property.

* All adult applicants must pay a background check fee of $35.00.

* This is a no-smoking residence.



To schedule an appointment, call or email.

Pet Policy Cats not allowed Dogs not allowed



* As property owner or manager we do not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disability, familial status, or national origin.



** AYS Management trusts that all material in the flyer to be correct and assume no legal responsibility for the accuracy. All information is subject to change or withdrawal without further notice. DRE #01142270