All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 6518 Outlook Avenue - 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
6518 Outlook Avenue - 4
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:33 PM

6518 Outlook Avenue - 4

6518 Outlook Avenue · (510) 361-0688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

6518 Outlook Avenue, Oakland, CA 94605
Millsmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
accessible
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
About 6518 Outlook Avenue #4
Spacious upper unit one 2-bedroom apartment with sun-filled rooms, beautiful Bayview, freshly painted walls and an enormous living room. Refinished hardwood floors. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, stainless steel gas range with oven, an abundance of cabinet and granite counter space for your convenience. The resident is responsible for PG&E and Water (EBMUD). The owner pays for monthly trash service.

Amenities: Hardwood Floors Granite countertops Top Floor Residence Gas Range Refrigerator Details Beds/Baths: 2BD/1.0BA Square Feet: 700 (estimated)

Rental Terms Rent: $2,250.00
Available: Now
Application Fee: $35.00
Security Deposit: $2,250.00

* Verifiable rental and employment history for the past five (5) years
* Minimum Renters Insurance is required, AYS Management must be listed as an additional insured.
* Pets are not considered for this property.
* All adult applicants must pay a background check fee of $35.00.
* This is a no-smoking residence.

To schedule an appointment, call or email.
Pet Policy Cats not allowed Dogs not allowed

* As property owner or manager we do not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disability, familial status, or national origin.

** AYS Management trusts that all material in the flyer to be correct and assume no legal responsibility for the accuracy. All information is subject to change or withdrawal without further notice. DRE #01142270

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6518 Outlook Avenue - 4 have any available units?
6518 Outlook Avenue - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
What amenities does 6518 Outlook Avenue - 4 have?
Some of 6518 Outlook Avenue - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6518 Outlook Avenue - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
6518 Outlook Avenue - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6518 Outlook Avenue - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 6518 Outlook Avenue - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 6518 Outlook Avenue - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 6518 Outlook Avenue - 4 does offer parking.
Does 6518 Outlook Avenue - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6518 Outlook Avenue - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6518 Outlook Avenue - 4 have a pool?
No, 6518 Outlook Avenue - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 6518 Outlook Avenue - 4 have accessible units?
Yes, 6518 Outlook Avenue - 4 has accessible units.
Does 6518 Outlook Avenue - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6518 Outlook Avenue - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6518 Outlook Avenue - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6518 Outlook Avenue - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6518 Outlook Avenue - 4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St
Oakland, CA 94607
Halcyon
1815 Alice Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Amelia
411 29th Street
Oakland, CA 94609
Fontainebleau
305 Euclid Avenue
Oakland, CA 94610
Rowhaus
2500 Webster Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Vue De Lac Apartments
1600-1612 3rd Avenue
Oakland, CA 94606
Hollis Oak
3250 Hollis Street
Oakland, CA 94608
401 Derby
401 Derby Avenue
Oakland, CA 94601

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Piedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And Waterfront
MerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity