6100 Moraga Avenue

One bedroom in a beautiful two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Montclair is available for rent. Looking for ONE MALE housemate who is responsible, clean, and financially stable. The property is managed by a responsible, clean landlord, who will also be your housemate! The landlord is a young Christian male professional working in the accounting and finance industry.



The house is an eight to ten minute walk to the Montclair Village, which is locally known for quaint shops, cafes, restaurants, gas station, Safeway, and more. In terms of public transportation, the house is a five-minute drive to Rockridge Bart Station, or a four- minute walk to a Transbay bus station to San Francisco.



Amenities included: deck, hardwood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliance, storage, washer dryer, spacious backyard, ductless mini split AC and heat pump system, and security cameras. No pets allowed.



Date Available: as early as July 15, 2020

Rent: $1,650/month.

Security Deposit: $2,475.



Please submit the form on this page to learn more.