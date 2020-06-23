All apartments in Oakland
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:03 AM

6100 Moraga Avenue

6100 Moraga Avenue · (714) 496-9821
Location

6100 Moraga Avenue, Oakland, CA 94611
Montclair

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1078 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
One bedroom in a beautiful two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Montclair is available for rent. Looking for ONE MALE housemate who is responsible, clean, and financially stable. The property is managed by a responsible, clean landlord, who will also be your housemate! The landlord is a young Christian male professional working in the accounting and finance industry.

The house is an eight to ten minute walk to the Montclair Village, which is locally known for quaint shops, cafes, restaurants, gas station, Safeway, and more. In terms of public transportation, the house is a five-minute drive to Rockridge Bart Station, or a four- minute walk to a Transbay bus station to San Francisco.

Amenities included: deck, hardwood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliance, storage, washer dryer, spacious backyard, ductless mini split AC and heat pump system, and security cameras. No pets allowed.

Date Available: as early as July 15, 2020
Rent: $1,650/month.
Security Deposit: $2,475.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

