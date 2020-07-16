All apartments in Oakland
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:10 PM

5902 Fortune Way

5902 Fortune Way · (415) 882-6186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5902 Fortune Way, Oakland, CA 94605
Havenscourt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1850 · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Apartment available - Property Id: 315901

This apartment features One comfortable bedroom, a bathroom, living room and a kitchen, easy access to many amenities.

Available now.
Accept Section8 tenant.
Lease term 1 year.
Lease $1,850/mo + $2,350
Security Deposit.
Non smoking/ No pets.
Tenant pay all utilities.
Renter insurance required.
Background check required.
Appointment only for viewing. Thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315901
Property Id 315901

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5915397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5902 Fortune Way have any available units?
5902 Fortune Way has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
Is 5902 Fortune Way currently offering any rent specials?
5902 Fortune Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5902 Fortune Way pet-friendly?
No, 5902 Fortune Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 5902 Fortune Way offer parking?
No, 5902 Fortune Way does not offer parking.
Does 5902 Fortune Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5902 Fortune Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5902 Fortune Way have a pool?
No, 5902 Fortune Way does not have a pool.
Does 5902 Fortune Way have accessible units?
No, 5902 Fortune Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5902 Fortune Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5902 Fortune Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5902 Fortune Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5902 Fortune Way does not have units with air conditioning.
