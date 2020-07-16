5902 Fortune Way

Amenities

range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Apartment available - Property Id: 315901



This apartment features One comfortable bedroom, a bathroom, living room and a kitchen, easy access to many amenities.



Available now.

Accept Section8 tenant.

Lease term 1 year.

Lease $1,850/mo + $2,350

Security Deposit.

Non smoking/ No pets.

Tenant pay all utilities.

Renter insurance required.

Background check required.

Appointment only for viewing. Thank you.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315901

No Pets Allowed



