5627 Cabot Dr

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Available 05/01/20 Beautifully remodeled, sun-filled private home - Property Id: 253986



Bright and beautiful, well cared for and tastefully remodeled 4 bdr / 3 bath family home located on a private cul-de-sac, just steps from Montclair village. Vaulted ceiling and skylights in the large living room, full cook's kitchen with granite counters and new appliances, master suite with jacuzzi tub, and family room with home office space. Single floor living on main level, plus private au pair / in-law unit with separate entrance and full bath on lower level. Two large decks off the kitchen, master bedroom and family room allow indoor/outdoor living.

features

Au pair / in-law unit with own full bathroom, separate entrance

High-quality appliances and fixtures in kitchen and bathrooms

Built-in light fixtures in all rooms

Tasteful window coverings incl. plantation shades for privacy and temperature regulation in the living room, black-out curtains in master bedroom and au pair unit.

Wood floors throughout

Master suite bath with two sinks, vanity lighting Jacuzzi tub

No Pets Allowed



