5627 Cabot Dr
Last updated March 30 2020 at 10:58 PM

5627 Cabot Dr

5627 Cabot Drive · (510) 339-3749
Location

5627 Cabot Drive, Oakland, CA 94611
Montclair

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $5400 · Avail. now

$5,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1852 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Available 05/01/20 Beautifully remodeled, sun-filled private home - Property Id: 253986

Bright and beautiful, well cared for and tastefully remodeled 4 bdr / 3 bath family home located on a private cul-de-sac, just steps from Montclair village. Vaulted ceiling and skylights in the large living room, full cook's kitchen with granite counters and new appliances, master suite with jacuzzi tub, and family room with home office space. Single floor living on main level, plus private au pair / in-law unit with separate entrance and full bath on lower level. Two large decks off the kitchen, master bedroom and family room allow indoor/outdoor living.
features
Au pair / in-law unit with own full bathroom, separate entrance
High-quality appliances and fixtures in kitchen and bathrooms
Built-in light fixtures in all rooms
Tasteful window coverings incl. plantation shades for privacy and temperature regulation in the living room, black-out curtains in master bedroom and au pair unit.
Wood floors throughout
Master suite bath with two sinks, vanity lighting Jacuzzi tub
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253986
Property Id 253986

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5674180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5627 Cabot Dr have any available units?
5627 Cabot Dr has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5627 Cabot Dr have?
Some of 5627 Cabot Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5627 Cabot Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5627 Cabot Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5627 Cabot Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5627 Cabot Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 5627 Cabot Dr offer parking?
No, 5627 Cabot Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5627 Cabot Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5627 Cabot Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5627 Cabot Dr have a pool?
No, 5627 Cabot Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5627 Cabot Dr have accessible units?
No, 5627 Cabot Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5627 Cabot Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5627 Cabot Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5627 Cabot Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5627 Cabot Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
