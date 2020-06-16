All apartments in Oakland
288 Whitmore Street #207

288 Whitmore Street · (925) 956-7921
Location

288 Whitmore Street, Oakland, CA 94611
Piedmont Avenue

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 288 Whitmore Street #207 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Spacious 1BR, Parking, Pool, Spa, Gym, Walk to Grocery/Bank, BART.. - Please Email or Text Only- Pedram or Chris

Spacious 635 Sq. Ft. 1 bedroom 1 bath condo.
Large balcony
Parking below building included
Fresh Paint Throughout, New Carpeting Installed
3 Min Walk to Safeway, Wells Fargo; 10 Min Walk to Rockridge BART,
20 Min Commute to Downtown SF
On site amenities include: Pool, Spa & Gym.
Community laundry
$2,300 Deposit
Water, Garbage Included
=========================================================
LEASE TERMS
========================================================

****TAKING APPLICATIONS NOW*****
APPLICATION PROCESS (please read):

1) All Applications must be filled out online and Application Fees paid through the LINK BELOW before they can be processed. One Application per person over the age of 18 please.

http://eliteapts.com/available-properties/

2) All supporting documents such as pay-stubs, IDs, current and past rental history with phone numbers must be attached to the online application please.

3) All the documents must be submitted before we process an application.

4) Submitting an application would require paying an application fee. This fee won't be refunded whether we run your credit or not since the company we contract with would not issue refunds and the money goes to them and not us. So if you genuinely like the apartment, apply. Please set clear expectations before applying. We don't want your application fees and we encourage people not to randomly apply and pay an application fee that they cannot recover.

5) We are 100% transparent and believe in full disclosures. Every once in a while an error may creep into one of our advertisements even after we proof and re-proof an ad. We in no way intend to make any misrepresentations and attempt to correct any errors as soon as we are notified. Also, we often must rely on the words of a property owner for various items listed in our posts. BEMG won't accept any responsibility if any such errors appear into our advertisements.
All square footage is approximate. At times pictures may be of a similar unit and not necessarily of the unit being advertised.
When in doubt, please ask questions until you are fully satisfied.

6) We look at all applications on a first come, first serve basis based on qualifications. We are an equal opportunity housing provider.

7) Upon being approved, we require a holding deposit (by 1pm of the next business day) which is part of your move-in deposit so that we would hold the apartment for you. At that time, we remove the ad and email you a lease.

8) We structure the lease so that the lease end date is no later than the end of the Summer and they'd be Renewable again for a Year at the termination.

9) Proof of renters insurance will be required.

Thank you for your attention to all of the above.

BEMG Staff

(RLNE2518641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 288 Whitmore Street #207 have any available units?
288 Whitmore Street #207 has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 288 Whitmore Street #207 have?
Some of 288 Whitmore Street #207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 288 Whitmore Street #207 currently offering any rent specials?
288 Whitmore Street #207 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 288 Whitmore Street #207 pet-friendly?
No, 288 Whitmore Street #207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 288 Whitmore Street #207 offer parking?
Yes, 288 Whitmore Street #207 does offer parking.
Does 288 Whitmore Street #207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 288 Whitmore Street #207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 288 Whitmore Street #207 have a pool?
Yes, 288 Whitmore Street #207 has a pool.
Does 288 Whitmore Street #207 have accessible units?
No, 288 Whitmore Street #207 does not have accessible units.
Does 288 Whitmore Street #207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 288 Whitmore Street #207 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 288 Whitmore Street #207 have units with air conditioning?
No, 288 Whitmore Street #207 does not have units with air conditioning.
